The Public Theater Adds Negative COVID-19 Test Policy for Audiences

The Off-Broadway company will still require proof of vaccination.

The Public Theater has added new measures aimed to protect its performers, personnel, and audiences against the coronavirus. The Off-Broadway company announced December 17 it would expand its policy requiring proof of vaccination to include a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of a show through January 30, 2022.

No performances are affected at this time. Programming at The Public currently includes a variety of cabaret and concert shows at Joe’s Pub. The Under the Radar festival, featuring a number of emerging talents and new works, begins January 12 .

As has been the case in recent weeks around the NYC theatre scene, The Public’s policies are subject to change. For more information, visit PublicTheater.org .