The Public Theater Adds Negative COVID-19 Test Policy for Audiences

The Public Theater has added new measures aimed to protect its performers, personnel, and audiences against the coronavirus. The Off-Broadway company announced December 17 it would expand its policy requiring proof of vaccination to include a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of a show through January 30, 2022.
No performances are affected at this time. Programming at The Public currently includes a variety of cabaret and concert shows at Joe’s Pub. The Under the Radar festival, featuring a number of emerging talents and new works, begins January 12 .
As has been the case in recent weeks around the NYC theatre scene, The Public’s policies are subject to change. For more information, visit PublicTheater.org.
The Public isn’t the first company to branch out from the standard proof of two-dose vaccination requirement. The Metropolitan Opera will require a booster shot for audiences and staff, starting January 17.