The Public Theater Postpones Virtual Gala in Light of Period of National Mourning

The We Are One Public event has been pushed back in solidarity with protests around the murders of Black men and women.

The Public Theater has postponed its We Are One Public virtual gala, scheduled to take place June 1. In light of the recent protests around the murders of Black men and women, the theatre has made a public statement declaring that it "feels wrong to sail ahead with our event."

Calling it a time of "national trauma" in its statement, the Public also reflects on the fact that the COVID-19 public health crisis has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Read the full statement on the company's Instagram below.



The Public's We Are One Public was set to be freely streamed via YouTube, Facebook, and the theatre's website. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and directed by Kenny Leon, the event lineup includes Audra McDonald, Anne Hathaway, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, and Glenn Close, among others.

A new date for the event, which will feature performances and stories to raise money for the theatre, will be announced later. The Off-Broadway theatre remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

