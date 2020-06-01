The Public Theater Postpones Virtual Gala in Light of Period of National Mourning

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   The Public Theater Postpones Virtual Gala in Light of Period of National Mourning
By Olivia Clement
Jun 01, 2020
 
The We Are One Public event has been pushed back in solidarity with protests around the murders of Black men and women.
Public_Theatre_Gala_2017_Public_Theater_Gala_20170605-1431_HR.jpg
Public Theater Board Chair Arielle Tepper Madover Simon Luethi and Andres Otero

The Public Theater has postponed its We Are One Public virtual gala, scheduled to take place June 1. In light of the recent protests around the murders of Black men and women, the theatre has made a public statement declaring that it "feels wrong to sail ahead with our event."

Calling it a time of "national trauma" in its statement, the Public also reflects on the fact that the COVID-19 public health crisis has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Read the full statement on the company's Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram

We have made the decision today to postpone our virtual event: WE ARE ONE PUBLIC which was scheduled for tomorrow night, June 1. In this time of national trauma, when the Covid crisis has so disproportionately impacted the Black community, when the injustices of our way of life have been made so clear, it just feels wrong for us to sail ahead with our event. We deeply believe in our theater, and in the importance of the work we do, but this is not the moment to focus on the Public. This is a time for mourning and reflection. We will continue to hold ourselves accountable, and if you feel we are falling short, we will listen. Kenny Leon, our board member and the director of this event, and Oskar Eustis, our Artistic Director, will release a brief video message on our website at 8pm on Monday. The Public Theater

A post shared by The Public Theater (@publictheaterny) on

The Public's We Are One Public was set to be freely streamed via YouTube, Facebook, and the theatre's website. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and directed by Kenny Leon, the event lineup includes Audra McDonald, Anne Hathaway, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, and Glenn Close, among others.

A new date for the event, which will feature performances and stories to raise money for the theatre, will be announced later. The Off-Broadway theatre remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Years of The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival

15 Years of The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival

15 PHOTOS
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Gone Missing, 2005 Sheldon Nolan
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Amajuba: Like Doves We Rise, 2006 Gene Pittman
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Kirk Lynn in Rude Mechs’s Get Your War On, 2007 Jaques-Jean Tiziou
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Young Jean Lee’s Church, 2008 Ryan Jensen
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Lemon Andersen’s County of Kings, 2009 Nate-Henry-Silva
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Ping Chong and Company’s The Devil You Know, 2010 Scott Irvine
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Reggie Watts in Dutch AV, 2011 Noah Kalina
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Bambï & Waterwell in Goodbar, 2012 Rob Kalmbach
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
Life and Times: Episodes 1-4, 2013 Reinhard Werner-Burgtheater
Under_The_Radar_15th_Anniversary_Lookback_HR
John Hodgman in John Hodgman: I Stole Your Dad, 2014 Brantley Gutierrez
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.