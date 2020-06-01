The Public Theater Postpones Virtual Gala in Light of Period of National Mourning

The Public Theater has postponed its We Are One Public virtual gala, scheduled to take place June 1. In light of the recent protests around the murders of Black men and women, the theatre has made a public statement declaring that it "feels wrong to sail ahead with our event."
Calling it a time of "national trauma" in its statement, the Public also reflects on the fact that the COVID-19 public health crisis has disproportionately impacted the Black community. Read the full statement on the company's Instagram below.
View this post on Instagram
We have made the decision today to postpone our virtual event: WE ARE ONE PUBLIC which was scheduled for tomorrow night, June 1. In this time of national trauma, when the Covid crisis has so disproportionately impacted the Black community, when the injustices of our way of life have been made so clear, it just feels wrong for us to sail ahead with our event. We deeply believe in our theater, and in the importance of the work we do, but this is not the moment to focus on the Public. This is a time for mourning and reflection. We will continue to hold ourselves accountable, and if you feel we are falling short, we will listen. Kenny Leon, our board member and the director of this event, and Oskar Eustis, our Artistic Director, will release a brief video message on our website at 8pm on Monday. The Public Theater
The Public's We Are One Public was set to be freely streamed via YouTube, Facebook, and the theatre's website. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and directed by Kenny Leon, the event lineup includes Audra McDonald, Anne Hathaway, Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, and Glenn Close, among others.
A new date for the event, which will feature performances and stories to raise money for the theatre, will be announced later. The Off-Broadway theatre remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.