The Public Theater Will Welcome Audiences Back With 600 Highwaymen’s A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter in June

An encore presentation of A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call will precede the in-person second part event.

The Public Theater will reopen for live performances this summer with the second part of the A Thousand Ways trilogy by experimental theatremakers Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone of 600 Highwaymen. In-person participants will be able to experience A Thousand Ways (Part Two): An Encounter June 8-August 15.

Part Two: An Encounter invites two theatregoers—strangers—into a shared space to create a private piece of theatre together. The two participants are seated at opposite each other (safely divided by a pane of plexiglass) and asked to follow prompts on a set of notecards. The piece forces one to reconsider what they think they know about a person.

The first part, A Phone Call, similarly engages two strangers in the work, although remotely, over telephone lines. It played a sold-out run as part of The Public's 2021 Under the Radar Festival, and will return for an encore presentation May 20-July 18, preceding the run of An Encounter.

“Abby and Michael have proven to be among our most extraordinary experimental theatremakers,” said The Public's Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “A Thousand Ways is their gentle, intimate, and profoundly moving welcome back to the world post-COVID. Great troubles can bring forth immense creativity, and the life-affirming brilliance of these artists is a reminder not only that there is still life, but there is still joy.”

Since its premiere, A Thousand Ways has been presented at several theatres in festivals both in the U.S. and internationally. It is executive produced by ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann with Andrew Kircher serving as dramaturg and project designer.

Tickets for Part One: A Phone Call go on sale to the general public May 14, and for the Part Two: An Encounter on May 28. For more information, visit PublicTheater.org.