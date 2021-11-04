The Queen Family Singalong, Hosted by Darren Criss and Featuring Aladdin and The Lion King Casts, Airs November 4

The fourth installment of ABC's Singalong franchise features an hour of Queen hits.

Emmy winner Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the upcoming revival of American Buffalo) hosts The Queen Family Singalong, premiering on ABC November 4 at 8 PM ET.

The fourth installment of the network's Singalong series features an hour of Queen hits, performed by an array of musical artists, including actors from the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion King—Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott, and Adrienne Walker—singing "Don't Stop Me Now."

The lineup also includes Adam Lambert (performing “The Show Must Go On”), Derek Hough and Alexander Jean (“Another One Bites the Dust”), Fall Out Boy (“Under Pressure”), Jimmie Allen and Miss Piggy (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”), JoJo Siwa and Orianthi (“We Will Rock You”), OneRepublic (“We Are the Champions”), and Pentatonix (“Somebody to Love”).

The Disney Family Singalong, which premiered in April 2020, drew in a combined 29.9 million total viewers.

The Queen Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, and Katy Mullan.

