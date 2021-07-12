The Queens Behind the Queens: A Look at Six's Pop Influences

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 12, 2021
Ahead of the show's return to Broadway, meet the artists that inspired Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score.
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele in <i>Six</i>
Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele in Six Joan Marcus

As previously announced, the new musical Six is set to return to Broadway September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with an official opening night scheduled for October 3. The international hit originally arrived on the Main Stem February 13, 2020, but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 12, 2020, the same day the show was set to officially open.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. Ahead of the musical's return to Broadway, take a look at the Queens behind the Queens!

Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Catherine of Aragon Liz Lauren
Beyonce_A RICARDO : Shutterstock.jpg
Beyoncé A. RICARDO/Shutterstock.com
Shakira_A RICARDO : Shutterstock.jpg
Shakira A. RICARDO/Shutterstock.com
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Anne Boleyn Liz Lauren
Lily Allen_Christian Bertrand : Shutterstock.jpg
Lily Allen Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com
Avril Lavigne_ Frederic Legrand - COMEO : Shutterstock.jpg
Avril Lavigne Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jane Seymour Liz Lauren
Adele_Will Heath:NBC.JPG
Adele Will Heath/NBC
Sia_Kathy Hutchins : Shutterstock.jpg
Sia Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com
Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Anna of Cleves Liz Lauren
