The Queens Behind the Queens: A Look at Six's Pop Influences

Ahead of the show's return to Broadway, meet the artists that inspired Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score.

As previously announced, the new musical Six is set to return to Broadway September 17 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with an official opening night scheduled for October 3. The international hit originally arrived on the Main Stem February 13, 2020, but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic March 12, 2020, the same day the show was set to officially open. Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. Ahead of the musical's return to Broadway, take a look at the Queens behind the Queens!

