Hadestown Celebrates a Year on Broadway With This New Video

The cast and creative team share their favorite moments from the Tony-winning musical's history.

The road to Hadestown started in Vermont in 2006, and the hit musical would finally open on Broadway April 17, 2019. To celebrate that landmark, the cast and creatives have shared with us their favorite memories. Watch Anaïs Mitchell, Rachel Chavkin, and the cast of Hadestown share their stories in the video above.

Hadestown began previews on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre March 22, 2019. The production, directed by Chavkin with choreography by David Neumann, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning eight, including Best Musical.

Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Mitchell, Hadestown intertwines two myths—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it takes audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Mitchell's underworld-set folk opera premiered Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 and was later seen at London's National Theatre before arriving on Broadway. The musical also played a 2017 engagement at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada.