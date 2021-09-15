The Room Where It Happens: A Look Inside Hamilton’s Return to Broadway

As the Schuyler sisters sing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, “History is happening in Manhattan.” The Tony- and Pultizer-winning musical returned to its Broadway home at the Richard Rodgers Theatre September 14 after going dark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton is one of four long-running Broadway blockbusters to welcome audiences back from the coronavirus-caused hiatus today, along with The Lion King, Wicked, and Chicago. (A fifth show—Lackawanna Blues—also began performances September 14.)
The musical made its debut at the Public Theater in 2015 to rave reviews, transferring to Broadway's Richard Rodgers July 13, 2015, prior to an official opening August 6. The production earned 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11, including Best Musical.
Featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of Revolutionary War hero and political mastermind Alexander Hamilton while exploring America’s fiery beginnings.
Miguel Cervantes once again heads the cast in the title role, with Jin Ha as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Tony nominee Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.
The ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Phil Colgan, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, Francesca Granell, David Guzman, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Neptune, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.
Hamilton, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. The production features a set by David Korins, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company's Bethany Knox, and general management by Baseline Theatrical. The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.