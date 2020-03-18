Patti LuPone, Jordan Fisher, More Join Rosie O’Donnell Live Special Lineup

The event will benefit The Actors Fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rosie O’Donnell Show one-night only live broadcast March 22 has added nearly a dozen more Broadway celebrities, including Patti LuPone, Ali Stroker, Jordan Fisher, Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Andrew Burnap, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, and Leslie Uggams

Airing at 7 PM ET, the special benefits The Actors Fund, as countless theatre artists face unemployment in light of the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kristin Chenoweth, Stephanie J. Block, Audra McDonald, Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more Broadway stars were previously announced to appear and perform.

Twelve-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient O'Donnell will revive her daytime talk show, which regularly featured Broadway shows, in a live steam on YouTube.

“Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl,” said O’Donnell. “It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now—in this time of tremendous need—it’s our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.”

The previous Tony Awards host will also welcome Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Alexandra Billings, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Miguel Cervantes, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Sutton Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Jane Krakowski, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Matthew Morrison, Anika Noni Rose, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Elizabeth Stanley, Marisa Tomei, Aaron Tveit, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren and James Wesley.

“Because social distancing is so important right now, this amazing benefit is an incredible show of support to lift spirits, bring us all together virtually and help The Actors Fund help those in need. Now more than ever, people in our community are depending on The Fund’s vital services,” said Mitchell.

