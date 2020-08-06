The Sappho Project Launches The W*rk Lab for Women and TGNC Musical Theatre Creators

Three musicals will be selected to receive financial support and development opportunities.

The Sappho Project has launched a new musical theatre development prize, The W*rk Lab, specifically for emerging women and trans or gender non-conforming book writers, composers, and lyricists. Three musicals will be selected for a seven-month development workshop that includes a $1,500 project stipend and a $500 prize.

The program aims to provide resources and visibility for the next generation of underrepresented musical theatre creators and position them for future success. In addition to a personalized plan for each project’s development, artists will be given full access to masterclasses, group feedback sessions, and a grants and residencies resource databases.

For the first five months, artists will work via Zoom or FaceTime. Workshops will then be held in April 2021, either virtually or in-person, depending on health and safety guidelines at the time.

Applications are open August 7 at TheSapphoProject.com. Artists of all ethnicities and ages, as well as artists with any accessibility needs, are encouraged to apply. All submitted pitches and proposals will be reviewed with the help of a volunteer reader group, and non-selected participants who meet all submission requirements will be offered a Zoom meeting to receive development feedback.

