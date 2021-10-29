The Seagull, Starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Sets New London Dates

Jamie Lloyd directs the production, heading to the Harold Pinter Theatre.

The Jamie Lloyd Company's previously delayed production of Anton Chekhov‘s The Seagull, in a new version by Anya Reiss, will now arrive in the West End in summer 2022.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production will begin previews June 29 prior to an official opening July 6 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. The limited engagement will continue through September 10.

The cast will be headed by Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Breakfast at Tiffany's) as Nina, Tom Rhys Harries (Torch Song Trilogy, White Lines) as Trigorin, Daniel Monks (Pulse, The Normal Heart) as Konstantin, Olivier winner Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Present Laughter) as Arkadina, and Sophie Wu (The Break, The Table) as Masha.

The production will be designed by Soutra Gilmour with lighting by Jackie Shemesh, sound and composition by George Dennis, casting by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Fahmida Bakht, associate direction by Jonathan Glew, and associate design by Rachel Wingate.

Reiss’ playwriting credits include Oliver Twist (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Uncle Vanya (St. James Theatre), Spring Awakening (U.K. tour), Three Sisters (Southwark Playhouse), and The Acid Test and Spur of the Moment (Royal Court Theatre). Her works for the screen include Ackley Bridge and EastEnders.

The Seagull is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions.