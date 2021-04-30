The Secret Garden Workshop, With Clifton Duncan, Sierra Boggess, Drew Gehling, Will Stream

By Andrew Gans
Apr 30, 2021
 
Benefiting The Dramatists Guild Foundation and The Actors Fund, the stream of the 2018 workshop is dedicated to Rebecca Luker, the musical's original Lily.
Clifton Duncan, Sierra Boggess, and Drew Gehling
A stream of the 2018 workshop of the Tony-winning musical The Secret Garden will stream on Broadway on Demand beginning May 6 at 8 PM ET and will be available through May 9.

The evening, benefiting The Dramatists Guild Foundation and The Actors Fund, is dedicated to the late Rebecca Luker, the musical's original Lily.

John Babcock and Rebecca Luker in <i>The Secret Garden</i>
Directed, choreographed, and re-imagined by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, the workshop features Clifton Duncan as Archibald, Drew Gehling as Neville Craven, Sierra Boggess as Lily, Amber Iman as Martha, Adam Chanler-Berat as Dickon, Brooklyn Shuck as Mary, Cameron Mann as Colin, Matt Doyle as Albert, Sally Ann Triplett as Medlock, Jim Norton as Ben, Anoop Desai as Fakir, and Kuhoo Verma as Ayah.

READ: Concert Honoring Late Rebecca Luker Will Feature Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Judy Kuhn, More

The developmental production was produced by Gerald Goehrin and Michael F. Mitri, who had planned to bring the musical to Broadway during the 2018–2019 season. The two picked up a Broadway option in January 2017, following multiple high-profile iterations of the musical, including a David Armstrong-helmed staging and a Manhattan Concert Productions presentation that featured Boggess.

With a book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and music by two-time Grammy winner and Tony nominee Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden was first produced on Broadway in 1991. The musical received six Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, winning for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

The upcoming stream is presented by Goehring, Mitri, and Carl Moellenberg.

The Secret Garden was co-produced by John and Danita Thomas, Fred and Randi Sternfeld, Harold Mills, Connor Tinglum, and Andrew Hendrick.

Tickets, priced $10, are available by clicking here. For additional donations, viewers can be part of a virtual red carpet event featuring Norman and Simon.

