The Secret Theatre Closes Its Doors After 10 Years

The Long Island City venue says the permanent closure is "mainly COVID-19-crisis related."

The Secret Theatre, located in the heart of Long Island City, has closed its doors permanently after 10 years. Following its temporary closure due to the coronavirus outbreak in March, the theatre put out an urgent appeal to its supporters for assistance in riding out the the public health crisis.

“It is mainly COVID-19-crisis related, there are a couple of other factors,” the theatre's artistic director and founder Richard Mazda said in a video statement May 6. “The entire theatre business is in such deep trouble now that I expect that we will be only one of many small theatres that will close, certainly one of many micro businesses.”

You can view the full statement in the video above.

The Secret Theatre celebrated its 10-year anniversary last fall. Throughout its history, the venue has presented, produced, and co-produced plays, musicals, dance, music, opera, film, and avant-garde performances, among educational programs and events.

The Secret Theatre will continue its educational programming via The Secret Theatre Online Academy. You can learn more by visiting secrettheatre.com.

On May 6, Manhattan rehearsal and performance venue Shetler Studios also announced its closure due to the financial impacts of the extended closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

