The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre Streams Globally for Free June 6

The musical celebration features Aisha Jawando, Zizi Strallen, Alice Fearn, and more.

The star-studded The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre streams live globally, free of charge, June 6 at 2 PM ET (7 PM BST). The production, for which in-person performances began June 2 and conclude today, features performances by stars from their respective shows, including Aisha Jawando of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Zizi Strallen of Mary Poppins, Alice Fearn of Come From Away, Olly Dobson of Back to the Future The Musical, and Aimie Atkinson of Pretty Woman The Musical.

Check out the stream above or watch on The Shows Must Go On's YouTube. Audiences watching the broadcast can donate to Theatre Support Fund+ via the website , or Text ‘THEATRE’ followed by the amount you want to donate to 70460. All profits from the concert will go to Acting for Others and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s charity, Fleabag Support Fund. Filmed by National Theatre Live, the special event is made possible through a partnership with The Theatre Support Fund+ and will remain available to view for seven days with donations encouraged.

The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre welcomes over a dozen shows back to the West End stage with concert performances, hosted by Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) and Bonnie Langford (9 to 5 the Musical).

Also slated to perform are Marcus Harman (Dear Evan Hansen), Sharan Phull (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet), Laura Pick (Wicked), Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!), and John Owen Jones (Les Misérables), with duets by Dom Simpson and Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon), Kayi Ushe and Janique Charles (The Lion King), Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt), and Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom Of The Opera). Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D’Souza, Alex Munden, and Carly Thoms will perform from Matilda The Musical, and Six stars Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart will alternate performances.

There will also be a choir of 16, made up of recent graduates from musical theatre programs. In addition, the concert will include an original opening number written by West End musical writing duo Stiles and Drewe.

The creative team includes co-directors Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox, musical supervisor Stephen Brooker, set designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Howard Hudson, sound designer Adam Fisher, video designer Fray Studio, and music director Stuart Morley. The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre is produced by Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton for the Theatre Support Fund+ with executive producers Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger-Goode for MZG Theatre Productions.

The Show Must Go On! campaign kicked off in 2020 with free streams of film captures of popular shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Fame.