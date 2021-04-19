The ShowBiz Quiz Will Return April 22 With Derek Klena and Diana DeGarmo

Join this virtual, interactive Broadway trivia night—with prizes—from Playbill Experiences.

Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Derek Klena and American Idol finalist Diana DeGarmo are heading to the virtual pub for a theatre trivia night. The Broadway favorites will appear during the April 22 edition of The ShowBiz Quiz from Playbill Experiences.

Players can put their stage smarts to the test and compete in six rounds of trivia, each one getting more challenging with prizes up for grabs throughout the evening. The fun begins at 8 PM ET as “Quiz Wiz” Yvette Kojic leads the digital, interactive game experience.

Each game lasts approximately 60 minutes. Participants use two screens or devices: one to watch the game unfold and either a smart phone or tablet to play on a web-based app. Players can even interact with other theatre fans—making this a safe event that feels like a night out. Click here for tickets.

Looking for more immersive digital theatre? Check out all Playbill Experiences has to offer on Playbill.com.

