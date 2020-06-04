The Shows Must Go On! Postpones Stream of NBC’s Peter Pan Live!

"We stand with our Black employees, colleagues, partners, and creators in outrage at acts of racism."

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free, full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber and NBC musicals, was to continue June 5 with the 2014 NBC broadcast of Peter Pan Live!. The show will not go on, however, as the series goes on pause in solidariity with continuing Black Lives Matter protests.

"We stand with our Black employees, colleagues, partners, and creators, in outrage at acts of racism," a statement from the channel and Universal reads.

The television adaptation starred Allison Williams in the title role, Tony nominee Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, Tony winners Kelli O’Hara as Mrs. Darling and Christian Borle as Mr. Darling and Smee, and Oscar winner Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

Also in the cast were Alanna Saunders as Tiger Lily, Caitlin Houlahan as Jane, Jake Lucas as John Darling, John Allyn as Michael Darling and Bowdie as Nana. Minnie Driver narrated and played adult Wendy.

Previously The Shows Must Go On! streams have included Lloyd Webber's Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as NBC's live The Sound of Music and Hairspray.

