The Shows Must Go On Will Return With Stream of Fame the Musical

After a summer hiatus, the series returns will full theatrical productions available to watch for free.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC's live musicals, returns from its summer hiatus September 25 with Fame the Musical. The filmed capture of the 30th aniversary tour stars Mica Paris, Keith Jack, Jorgie Porter, Molly McGuire, Jamal Kane Crawford, and Stephanie Rojas. The performance will be available to watch at 2 PM ET and will remain online for 48 hours. Based on the 1980 film, the musical follows the lives of students at New York City’s High School of the Performing Arts (now known as La Guardia High) from auditions to their seniors years. Nick Winston directs the musical, written by Jose Fernandez, Jacques Levy, and Steve Margoshes and produced by David De Silva and Dan Shaheen. Several other productions have been announced as well. The series will continue with with Michael Ball: Past & Present Tour – Live (October 2), Alfie Boe Live – The Bring Him Home Tour (October 9), and Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! (October 16).