The Shows Must Go On! Will Stream the RSC's Macbeth, Starring the Late Antony Sher

The Tony nominee and Olivier-winning Shakespearean actor died December 3.

The Shows Must Go On!, a free streamer launched in 2020, will honor Antony Sher with a week-long offer of the Royal Shakespeare Company's Macbeth, starring the late actor in the title role. The film will be available beginning at 2 PM ET December 11 and run through December 18 on the initiative's YouTube page (video above).

Sher, who died December 3, appeared several times with the RSC and was an Olivier winner and Tony nominee for his role in the 1997's Stanley.

READ: Antony Sher, Olivier-Winning Shakespearean Actor, Dies at 72

Macbeth stars Sher along with Harriet Walker as the ambitious couple with their eyes on the Scottish throne. Directed by Gregory Doran, the production had a stage run in 2000 and was filmed in 2003.

To stream the film, click here.