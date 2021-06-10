The Shubert Foundation Grants $32.1 Million to 575 Theatres and Performing Arts Organizations

Among the 2021 grant recipients are BAM, Lincoln Center Theater, and New York Theatre Workshop.

The Shubert Foundation has awarded grants totaling $32.1 million to 575 non-profit theatres, dance companies, professional theatre training programs, and performing arts organizations in America. Among the recipients this yeara are major New York outlets BAM, Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, MCC, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, and The Public Theater.

In addition, smaller NYC companies like Ars Nova, National Black Theatre, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, and Transport Group were given grants. Large-scale regional recipients included La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California; Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.; American Reportory Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, Illinois.

The grants range from $10,000 to $325,000, for which the recipients can prioritize for their own needs. “The pandemic highlighted the vital role of the performing arts in our lives. In a year deprived of live performances, we were more determined than ever to maintain our commitment to theatre and dance companies nationwide,” said Chair Robert E. Wankel. “Principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion have long been central to the Foundation’s grantmaking, and supporting our grantees as they continue to strive to diversify their repertoires, casting, audiences, staff, and boards is essential.”

“COVID precipitated an existential crisis while outrage over racial injustice precipitated a national reckoning,” added Diana Phillips, president of The Shubert Foundation. “Each had a profound impact that will resonate for years. The Shubert Foundation is gratified to provide critical support to hundreds of organizations at this pivotal time. Never has it been more needed or more deserved.”