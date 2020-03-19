The Skivvies Release New Social Distancing-Inspired Song

The new track is inspired by society's latest imperative: to stay at home and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus, people around the world are embracing the concept of social distancing. As a result, artists are increasingly finding ways to continue to make and share art from their homes.

With their newest track, "I Can Social Distance," The Skivvies—with their usual tongue and cheek—sing about the global pandemic and what it means to stay home and away from large gatherings.

Check out the new track from Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley in the music video above.

"Let's get through this pandemic together. Sending healing vibes to the world at this time of crisis," reads a message from the duo on their Youtube page.

