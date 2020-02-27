The Sol Project Teams Up With LAByrinth for World Premiere of Bees and Honey Off-Broadway

The new work by Guadalís Del Carmen will play the Cherry Lane in the spring starring Sean Carvajal and Maribel Martinez.

The Sol Project continues its commitment to Latinx writers and artists of color with its newest production this spring: the world premiere of Bees and Honey by Guadalís Del Carmen. Directed by Melissa Crespo, the new play will premiere at Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre in a co-production with the LAByrinth Theater Company.

Inspired by the Juan Luis Guerra song “Como Abeja Al Panal,” Bees and Honey paints an intimate portrait of a Dominican couple’s love and dreams in New York City. The run is scheduled for March 27–April 25, starring Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (King Lear) as Manuel and Maribel Martinez (Julius Caesar) as Johaira. Opening night is April 6.

After meeting at a Washington Height Club where it was love at first sight, the married and ambitious young couple set out to achieve their dreams. Manuel’s entrepreneurial spirit drives him to expand his mechanic shop, while Johaira lands a career-defining sexual assault case that could help her make partner at her law firm. As the high-profile trial takes its toll on Johaira, she also begins to question whether her husband will ever outgrow his old school mentality. Add in Manuel’s ailing mother and an unforeseen tragedy, the pair must reckon with how their love is put to the test.

“The Sol Project is honored to continue our work in partnership with the trailblazing LAByrinth Theater Company and bring this stunning new American play to life," stated Jacob G. Padrón, artistic director of The Sol Project. "Bees and Honey announces the arrival of a powerful and singular new voice in the American theatre—Guadalís Del Carmen is a star on the rise.”

READ: Meet the Producer Who’s Changing the Game for Latinx Playwrights

The production will feature scenic design by Shoko Kambara (Animals Out Of Paper), costume design by Lux Haac (Native Gardens), lighting design by Christina Watanabe (pathetic), and sound design by Fan Zhang (Paris). The production stage manager is Erin Cass (Turn Me Loose).