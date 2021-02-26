The Sorcerer's Apprentice Streams Beginning February 26

The musical stars Nicola Blackman, Dawn Hope, and David Thaxton.

The streaming theatrical production of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice runs February 26–March 14. The new musical was initially slated to premiere as an in-person staging at the Southwark Playhouse but moved to a digital platform in light of the pandemic and U.K. restrictions.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, the gender-swapped twist on the Johann Wolfgang von Goethe poem production features Olivier nominee Nicola Blackman (Destry Rides Again), Dawn Hope (Follies), Mary Moore, Marc Pickering (Seussical), Yazdan Qafouri (The Band), and Olivier winner David Thaxton (Passion) with Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, and Kayleigh Thadani.

Penned by composer and orchestrator Richard Hough and writer Ben Morales Frost, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice explores the world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

The production also features musical direction by Alan Williams, choreography by Steven Harris, puppetry direction by Scarlet Wilderink, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Clancy Flynn, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, and puppetry design by Maia Kirman-Richards with Scott Penrose as magic consultant. James Seabright serves as producer and King’s Head Theatre is associate producer.

(Updated February 26, 2021)