The Sound of Music Live!, Starring Carrie Underwood, Christian Borle, Audra McDonald, More, Streams in the U.K. May 22

The Shows Must Go On! series continues with the 2013 live NBC version of the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II classic.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals and tributes, continues with the 2013 NBC broadcast of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Live!

The live television adaptation, starring Carrie Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and Christian Borle, launched a series of live TV musicals for NBC and streams May 22 in the U.K. on YouTube. The stream will continue for 48 hours.

The Shows Must Go On released this statement May 22, "Unfortunately due to rights restrictions on this show, The Sound of Music Live! will not be available in the US, Latin America, and Asia this weekend. We have seen how many of you were excited for the show, and so we are very sorry to disappoint you. We are hoping to show The Sound of Music Live! in the future for those in the US, Latin America, and Asia."

Grammy winner Underwood stars as Maria with True Blood star Moyer as Capt. Georg von Trapp and Tony Award winners McDonald (Ragtime, Master Class) as Mother Abbess, Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me) as Elsa Schrader, and Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) as Max Dettweiler.

The cast also features Tony nominee Christiane Noll as Sister Margaretta, Jessica Molaskey as Sister Berthe, and Elena Shaddow as Sister Sophia. Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen plays Frau Schmidt, with Sean Cullen as Franz, Michael Campayno as Rolf, CJ Wilson as Herr Zeller, Catherine Brunell as Frau Zeller, Michael Park as Baron Elberfeld, Paula Leggett Chase as Baroness Elberfeld, and John Bolger as Admiral Von Schrieber.

Cast as nuns are Georgia Stitt, Ashley Brown, Paula Leggett Chase, Linda Mugleston, Margot de La Barre, Laura Shoop, Sydney Morton, Wendi Bergamini, Cameron Adams, Rema Webb, Rayanne Gonzales, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Adrienne Danrich, Autumn Hurlbert, Catherine Brunell, Leah Horowitz, Gina Ferrall, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joy Hermalyn, and Stowe Brown.

Playing the von Trapp children are Ariane Rinehart (Liesl), Michael Nigro (Fredrich), Ella Watts-Gorman (Louisa), Joe West (Kurt), Sophia Caruso (Brigitta), Grace Rundhaug (Marta), and Peyton Ella as young Gretl.

Also featured are Jake Boyd, Shannon Lewis, Samantha Zack, Megan Sikora, Matt Wall, Ward Billisen, Marty Lawson, Alex Michael Stoll, Bob Gaynor, Karl Warden, Brandon Henschal, David Hull, Charlie Williams, and Jennie Ford.

Executive-produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, The Sound of Music Live! was co-directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford. The telecast of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is based on the original 1959 Broadway production of The Sound of Music, starring Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel, with a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The Shows Must Go On! has already aired the 2011 Australian production of Love Never Dies; The Phantom of the Opera, starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond; the 2012 U.K. arena tour production of Jesus Christ Superstar; Andrew Lloyd Webber – The Royal Albert Hall Celebration; and a filmed version of Cats, starring Elaine Paige, with proceeds going to The Actors Fund, Acting for Others, Broadway Cares, Actors Benevolent Fund, and more.

The musical re-broadcasts are made possible through permission by Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group.

