The Sound of Music Live!, Starring Carrie Underwood, Christian Borle, Audra McDonald, More, to Stream June 26

The Shows Must Go On! series continues with the 2013 live NBC version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber shows and NBC live musicals, will continue with the 2013 NBC broadcast of The Sound of Music Live! June 26.

The live TV adaptation, starring Carrie Underwood, Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, and Christian Borle, launched a tradition of live TV musicals for NBC. The stream will be available for 48 hours on YouTube. Time Out and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization will host live viewing parties 8 PM BST and 8 PM ET. Use #SoundOfMusic on social media to be a part of the event.

While the stream is free for everyone to enjoy, those who watch are encouraged to support the American Civil Liberties Union.

Grammy winner Underwood stars as Maria with True Blood star Moyer as Capt. Georg von Trapp and Tony Award winners McDonald (Ragtime, Master Class) as Mother Abbess, Benanti (Gypsy, She Loves Me) as Elsa Schrader, and Borle (Peter and the Starcatcher, Something Rotten!) as Max Dettweiler.

The cast also features Tony nominee Christiane Noll as Sister Margaretta, Jessica Molaskey as Sister Berthe, and Elena Shaddow as Sister Sophia. Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen plays Frau Schmidt, with Sean Cullen as Franz, Michael Campayno as Rolf, CJ Wilson as Herr Zeller, Catherine Brunell as Frau Zeller, Michael Park as Baron Elberfeld, Paula Leggett Chase as Baroness Elberfeld, and John Bolger as Admiral Von Schrieber.

Cast as nuns are Georgia Stitt, Ashley Brown, Paula Leggett Chase, Linda Mugleston, Margot de La Barre, Laura Shoop, Sydney Morton, Wendi Bergamini, Cameron Adams, Rema Webb, Rayanne Gonzales, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Adrienne Danrich, Autumn Hurlbert, Catherine Brunell, Leah Horowitz, Gina Ferrall, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joy Hermalyn, and Stowe Brown.

Playing the von Trapp children are Ariane Rinehart (Liesl), Michael Nigro (Fredrich), Ella Watts-Gorman (Louisa), Joe West (Kurt), Sophia Caruso (Brigitta), Grace Rundhaug (Marta), and Peyton Ella as Gretl.

Also featured are Jake Boyd, Shannon Lewis, Samantha Zack, Megan Sikora, Matt Wall, Ward Billisen, Marty Lawson, Alex Michael Stoll, Bob Gaynor, Karl Warden, Brandon Henschal, David Hull, Charlie Williams, and Jennie Ford.

Executive-produced by Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, The Sound of Music Live! was co-directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford.