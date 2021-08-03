The Sound of Music, Starring Kate Rockwell, Michael Hayden, Bryonha Marie Parham, Begins August 3 at The Muny

Performances continue at the St. Louis venue through August 9.

The Muny production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music plays the St. Louis venue August 3–9.

Matt Kunkel directs the limited run with choreography by Beth Crandall and music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The cast is headed by Kate Rockwell as Maria Rainer, Michael Hayden as Captain Georg von Trapp, Bryonha Marie Parham as The Mother Abbess, Jenny Powers as Elsa Schraeder, John Scherer as Max Detweiler, Elizabeth Teeter as Liesl, and Andrew Alstat as Rolf Gruber.

They are joined by Leah Berry as Sister Margaretta, David Hess as Franz, Michael James Reed as Herr Zeller, April Strelinger as Frau Schmidt, Jerry Vogel as Admiral von Schreiber, Jillian Depke as Brigitta, Parker Dzuba as Kurt, Abby Hogan as Marta, Amelie Lock as Louisa, Kate Scarlett Kappel as Gretl, and Victor de Paula Rocha as Friedrich. Berklea Going is the understudy for the role of Maria.

The company also includes Nate Garner, Emma Gassett, Madison Geiger, Ta’Nika Gibson, Julie Hanson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Eric Jon Mahlum, Leann Schuering, Blakely Slaybaugh, and Taylor Tveten as well as the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

The production features scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Caite Hevner, and wig design by Kaitlyn A. Adams. The production stage manager is Nancy Uffner with casting by The Telsey Office.

The Sound of Music originally opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 1959. Mary Martin headed a cast that also included Theodore Bikel and Patricia Neway. Julie Andrews starred in the award-winning film, and the most recent Broadway revival featured the late Rebecca Luker as Maria. The Rodgers and Hammerstein score boasts such tunes as "Do Re Mi," "My Favorite Things," "The Sound of Music," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

The summer season also includes Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (August 12–18), On Your Feet!, and Chicago (August 30–September 5).



