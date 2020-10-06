The Sound of Music's Marta Von Trapp Is Making (and Selling!) Face Masks With a Familiar Pattern

Former child actor Debbie Turner is using fabric inspired by the 1965 movie musical to create face coverings, headbands, and more.

Child actor-turned designer and decorator Debbie Turner has released a handmade face mask inspired by the 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, which features an 11-year-old Turner as Marta Von Trapp.

Turner was inspired by the scene in which Julie Andrews, as Maria, rebuffed after a request to create play clothes for the Von Trapp children, uses old drapes in her bedroom to get her way without having to order new fabric. The Von Trapp children wear the repurposed draperies in the beginning of the "Do-Re-Mi" montage and when greeting Baroness Schraeder.

Kym Karath, who played Gretel in the film, tweeted a photo wearing the mask along with several of her fellow "Von Trapps."

Pre-orders for the masks are available at DebbieTurnerOriginals.com. Masquerade-style masks and headbands are also available, with throw pillows coming soon.