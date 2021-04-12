The T. Fellowship Renamed in Honor of Harold Prince

The program for emerging theatrical producers is managed by Columbia University School of the Arts.

Columbia University School of the Arts’ T. Fellowship for emerging theatrical producers has been re-named to The Prince Fellowship in honor of Harold Prince. The late producer and director founded the fellowship in 2005, naming it after Broadway producer T. Edward Hambleton.

The Prince Fellowship has also formed a new advisory group of theatre insiders who will serve as additional resources for the fellows. Joining as advisors are Victoria Bailey, Christopher Burney, Lisa Dawn Cave, Nina Essman, Kamilah Forbes, Robert Fried, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Brian Moreland, Julio Peterson, Natasha Sinha, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Schele Williams, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The current Prince Fellowship Mentors are Kristin Caskey, Sue Frost, Tom Schumacher, Jeffrey Seller, and David Stone. Past recipients include Orin Wolf, John Pinkard, Aaron Glick, Jen Hoguet, Christopher Maring, Allison Bressi, Rachel Sussman, and Ben Holtzman.

The Prince Fellowship includes a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, and access to courses in Columbia’s MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program. The 2021 Prince Fellowship will run from September through August 2022 and applications will open at the end of April. Click here for more information.

The Prince Fellowship is managed by co-directors Wolf, Glick, and Steven Chaikelson and is supported by The Broadway League and The John Gore Organization.

