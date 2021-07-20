The Tank NYC Announces Lineups for TrashFest and DarkFest

The two eco-forward festivals will run in-person and online.

The Tank NYC has announced the lineups for two upcoming eco-friendly theatre festivals running July 30–August 7: DarkFest, a week of shows that do not use traditional theatrical lighting, and TrashFest, centering work that reuses materials discarded as garbage. Both festivals will run in-person at openairTank and online at CyberTank.

DarkFest will feature the play and come apart, written by Eric Marlin. The story centers on a Jewish immigrant family keeping vigil at the side of their fading matriarch. The production is directed by Lila Rachel Becker and produced by Portmanteau. It runs July 30–August 7, with both in-person and virtual performances simultaneously.

TrashFest opens July 30 with Fret Not! A Night of Music, Comedy, and Musical Comedy, a variety show which challenges its artists to create or play their instruments with recycled or reused goods. The event is curated and produced by Elyse Durand. On August 1, Green takes the stage for two performances. The collaboration between YES Theater and the band Grass Future Society will feature a pared down concert version of the band's upcoming album, accompanied by recycled-mask dancers. Both productions will run in-person at openairTank.

The headlining production for TrashFest is the stage premiere of Riley McCarthy's The Lesbian Play, directed by Julia Gaudioso. It runs in-person at the The Tank blackblox theatre and on CyberTank August 2–9. The play takes place at a birthday party at the Boston University's Women Loving Women Club, which also happens to be on election night 2016. Basement Light Productions will produce The Lesbian Play with eco-friendly, fully recyclable fashion with zero to low waste product.

For more information, visit TheTankNYC.org.