The Tank's Summer Season Includes Audio-Visual Experience Samuel and Site-Specific Botte di Ferro

Carolyn Mignini, Jess M. Barbagallo, Morgan McGuire, Layla M. Khoushnoudi, and more will be part of the season.

The Tank will present two new co-productions for its summer 2021 season: the outdoor Botte di Ferro and the audio-visual experience Samuel.

The season launches July 16–29 with Ben Gassman's Botte di Ferro, presented in association with Meucci & Bell in the garden of Brooklyn's The Good Fork Restaurant. The cast will include Jess M. Barbagallo (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Laura Caparrotti, Layla M. Khoushnoudi (Dance Nation), and Alessandro Magania (The Wooster Group’s Hamlet).

The play examines a complex romance between two New Yorkers: Her (an elementary school teacher from South Brooklyn who self-publishes children’s books and summers in the Hamptons) and Him (a chef from Eastern Queens who climbs a long ladder of kitchen jobs to his own place), who met as kids in summer camp.

Botte di Ferro will also feature sound design by Isaiah Howell, scenic and lighting design by Michael Redman, and costume and prop design by Sarah Vandenheuvel with Djuna Knight as producer and Sophia Leewah as stage manager and associate producer.

Alexis Roblan's Samuel, co-produced with the playwright, will run July 22–August 14 at The Tank NYC. Directed by Dara Malina, the cast will include Barbagallo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Morgan McGuire (Bloodshot: The Call), Keilly McQuail (Lunch Bunch), Carolyn Mignini (The Rose Tattoo), Lori Elizabeth Parquet (SHADOW/LAND), Lynnea Prunty (Brown Eyed Rapunzel), and Amy Staats (Miles for Mary).

The production invites audience members to listen to audio scenes on their own devices as they explore an unnerving visual world of collective loss, existential fear, and the everyday trauma of family relationships.

Samuel features visual design by You-Shin Chen, lighting design by Kate McGee, composition and interstitial vocals by Stephanie Singer, and graphic and web design by Jonathan Randell Silver. B.J. Evans is the creative producer, Ray Archie is the audio production supervisor and sound designer, and Caroline Eng is the recording engineer and dialogue editor. Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma and Yizhu (Nina) Pan are the Installation Artists, with production management by Brittany Crowell. The mastering engineer is Chris Adler of Mindtree Mastering.

