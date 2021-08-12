The Telsey Office Partners With Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family to Launch BIPOC Casting Fellowship

The fellowship is a two-year, salaried position created to assist historically marginalized artists build a career in casting.

New York casting agency The Telsey Office has partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family to develop The Telsey Office Miranda Casting Fellowship, providing a two-year, salaried position with the casting office for a BIPOC artist interested in building a career in the casting industry.

The fellow will work with casting directors, associates, and assistants learning the craft of casting across Telsey's projects, including musicals, plays, television, film, and commercials.

“For so long systemic inequities and a lack of paid training opportunities have kept historically underrepresented communities, especially Black, Indigenous and People of Color, from entering the casting industry,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. “This fellowship in partnership with Telsey adds a new dimension to our fellows programs, now in its fifth year.”

“This effort comes from the heart and our sincere commitment to investing in the future of the casting profession” added Bernard Telsey, owner of The Telsey Office. “This fellowship opens a door to a wealth of talent to be identified and nurtured. I am so very grateful for the many years of collaboration with Lin-Manuel, and our office is looking forward to partnering with the Miranda Family on this fellowship to help cultivate and nurture a more inclusive generation of casting artists”.

The Miranda Family supports over 60 emerging artists and arts administrators of color through partnerships with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, Rhode Island College, and Posse Foundation. The casting fellow will join the larger network of Miranda Family fellows for additional support and career development with peer networking and mentorship from industry leaders.

Applications are open through September 7. For more information and to apply, visit TheTelseyOffice.com.