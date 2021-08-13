The Theatre Channel Web Series Will Celebrate Stephen Schwartz

The eighth episode of the series will feature performances by Alice Fearn, Louise Dearman, Christine Allado, Cedric Neal, and more.

Adam Blanshay Productions’ web series The Theatre Channel will celebrate composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) in its upcoming episode debuting September 17.

Directed by Olivier-nominated choreographer Fabian Aloise (Evita, Regent’s Park), the eighth episode of the series will feature Schwartz tunes interpreted by Alice Fearn (Wicked), Louise Dearman (Wicked), Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt), Stewart Clarke (Be More Chill), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Cedric Neal (Back to the Future), and the cast of the Charing Cross Theatre's Pippin revival performing "Magic to Do." Watch a performance of the latter above.

These artists will be joined by resident ensemble The Café Five, comprised of Anthony Starr (Guys & Dolls), Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt), Kayleigh Thadani (Aladdin), M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Book of Mormon), and Vicki Lee Taylor (A Chorus Line).

Schwartz will narrate the episode, offering insights as he looks back over his career and the continual renovation of his work.

In a statement the composer-lyricist said, "I’m honored to be collaborating with The Theatre Channel on Episode 8, featuring my theatre songs. I've very much enjoyed and admired the previous episodes, so I know I and my work are in very good hands. An MTV/VH1-meets-musical theatre hybrid, The Theatre Channel uses the skillful and imaginative videos they produce to offer new perspectives on musical theatre songs, rediscovering them through a new lens. With 'my episode'—Episode 8—we plan to give fresh and modern twists to some popular favorites and offer some 'hidden gems' as well. As a certain Glinda once said: 'I couldn't be happier'."

