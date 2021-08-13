The Theatre Channel Web Series Will Celebrate Stephen Schwartz

Film & TV News   The Theatre Channel Web Series Will Celebrate Stephen Schwartz
By Andrew Gans
Aug 13, 2021
 
The eighth episode of the series will feature performances by Alice Fearn, Louise Dearman, Christine Allado, Cedric Neal, and more.

Adam Blanshay Productions’ web series The Theatre Channel will celebrate composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) in its upcoming episode debuting September 17.

Directed by Olivier-nominated choreographer Fabian Aloise (Evita, Regent’s Park), the eighth episode of the series will feature Schwartz tunes interpreted by Alice Fearn (Wicked), Louise Dearman (Wicked), Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt), Stewart Clarke (Be More Chill), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Cedric Neal (Back to the Future), and the cast of the Charing Cross Theatre's Pippin revival performing "Magic to Do." Watch a performance of the latter above.

These artists will be joined by resident ensemble The Café Five, comprised of Anthony Starr (Guys & Dolls), Danny Becker (The Prince of Egypt), Kayleigh Thadani (Aladdin), M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Book of Mormon), and Vicki Lee Taylor (A Chorus Line).

Schwartz will narrate the episode, offering insights as he looks back over his career and the continual renovation of his work.

In a statement the composer-lyricist said, "I’m honored to be collaborating with The Theatre Channel on Episode 8, featuring my theatre songs. I've very much enjoyed and admired the previous episodes, so I know I and my work are in very good hands. An MTV/VH1-meets-musical theatre hybrid, The Theatre Channel uses the skillful and imaginative videos they produce to offer new perspectives on musical theatre songs, rediscovering them through a new lens. With 'my episode'—Episode 8—we plan to give fresh and modern twists to some popular favorites and offer some 'hidden gems' as well. As a certain Glinda once said: 'I couldn't be happier'."

For ticket information visit TheTheatreChannel.

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

Look Back at the Musicals of Stephen Schwartz

30 PHOTOS
Jeffrey Mylett, Herb Simon, Robin Lamont, Lamar Alford, Joanne Jonas, Sonia Manzano, Peggy Gordon, and Gilmer McCormick (front) in Godspell.
Cast of Godspell (1976) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Pippin_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_John Rubinstein_HR.jpg
John Rubinstein and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Ben Vereen and John Rubinstein (center) in Pippin.
Ben Vereen, John Rubinstein, and Cast in Pippin (1972) Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
Doug Henning (left) in The Magic Show.
Doug Henning in The Magic Show (1974)
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
<i>The Magic Show</i> (1974)
The Magic Show (1974) Kenn Duncan/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and the Cast of The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
The Baker's Wife_Kennedy Center_Production Photos_1976_X_HR
Topol and Patti Lupone in The Baker's Wife (1976) Martha Swope/New York Public Library
