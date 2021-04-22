The Theatre Channel Will Return With Layton Williams, Kerry Ellis, More West End Stars

Also, Antonio Banderas goes behind-the-scenes of his Spanish-language A Chorus Line in the latest episode.

Adam Blanshay Productions’ The Theatre Channel will return April 30 with a sixth episode, featuring West End stars Layton Williams, Kerry Ellis, Danny Mac, and more. Titled “Showstoppers,” the April 30 installment will also feature an exclusive interview with Tony and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas about his Spanish-language A Chorus Line.

Joining Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Ellis (Wicked), and Mac (Sunset Boulevard) on screen will be sister duo Amber Davies (9 to 5) and Jade Davies (Les Misérables) for a Side Show performance. In addition, Katie Deacon (Mary Poppins) will showcase the original A Chorus Line choreography by Michael Bennett using a track provided by Banderas’ Teatro del Soho.

The cast will also be joined by a revamped resident ensemble, The New Café Five, comprised of Anthony Starr, Danny Becker, Kayleigh Thadani, M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac, and Vicki Lee Taylor. The Theatre Café manager and performer, Jack Malin, will also be joining the troupe for a number. Thom Southerland directs with choreography by Ashley Nottingham and lighting design by Aaron J Dootson.

The series is presented in partnership with Stream.Theatre. Previous episodes are available to purchase and stream on demand. The next installment will celebrate the works of the unparalleled Rodgers and Hammerstein, with casting to be announced soon.


