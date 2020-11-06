The Theatre Community Reacts to Election Day(s)

November 3 marked Election Day, by now a misnomer as ballots continue to be counted in battleground states with no clear timeline as to when a victory might be called. In the meantime, the theatre community has taken to social media to share their thoughts, experiences, and comparisons between the election and theatre life.
Audra McDonald
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 6, 2020
Rachel Brosnahan
Thank you to all of our poll workers who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that every vote is counted, and under intense public pressure. We see you! https://t.co/Oex2prrxpY
— Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020
Kyle Jarrow
Today is my youngest daughter’s first birthday... GA and PA are about to give her the most wonderful birthday present ever.
— Kyle Jarrow (@KyleJarrow) November 6, 2020
Gideon Glick
I am a PROUD Philadelphian! pic.twitter.com/ZwB79n3qp5
— Gideon Glick (@gidglick) November 6, 2020
Diep Tran
Pennsylvania to Georgia pic.twitter.com/4xS4nQww5u
Stephanie J. Block
Biden-264
Trump-214
Jean Valjean- 24601 https://t.co/gHgzeZBG6h
— Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) November 5, 2020
Jason Robert Brown
Biden - 264
Trump - 214
Last Years - 5 https://t.co/QrjwWwiVgx
— Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) November 5, 2020
Keala Settle
Biden - 264
Trump - 214
People - Another Hundred who, evidently, just got off of the train... https://t.co/IR0ZlXz4eA
— Keala Settle (@kealasettle) November 6, 2020
Patti Murin
Biden - 264
Trump - 214
Thingamabobs- 20 https://t.co/db74z73b87
— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 6, 2020
Michael Park
Biden - 264
Trump - 214
Minutes - 525,600 https://t.co/1F1NzhlB38
— Michael Park (@park24hrs) November 5, 2020
Alex Brightman
Kornacki gonna get a big musical theatre cold after this show is over. He’s on borrowed time with his stage health. But god bless him for his performance consistency. #DrShow
— Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) November 6, 2020
Jennifer Ashley Tepper
I used to care about 52nd Street and now I’m pacing my apartment screaming “MARICOPA COUNTY!!!!” https://t.co/J9NsBpLnIq
— Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) November 6, 2020
Rory O'Malley
Now you all know what it’s like to be up for a part after several callbacks. You’re in the mix, America!
— Rory O’Malley (@RoryOMalley) November 5, 2020