The Theatre Community Reacts to Election Day(s)

Members of the industry have taken to social media to express their experience watching the results roll in.

November 3 marked Election Day, by now a misnomer as ballots continue to be counted in battleground states with no clear timeline as to when a victory might be called. In the meantime, the theatre community has taken to social media to share their thoughts, experiences, and comparisons between the election and theatre life.

Audra McDonald



Rachel Brosnahan



Thank you to all of our poll workers who have worked so tirelessly to ensure that every vote is counted, and under intense public pressure. We see you! https://t.co/Oex2prrxpY — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020

Kyle Jarrow



Today is my youngest daughter’s first birthday... GA and PA are about to give her the most wonderful birthday present ever. — Kyle Jarrow (@KyleJarrow) November 6, 2020

Gideon Glick



I am a PROUD Philadelphian! pic.twitter.com/ZwB79n3qp5 — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) November 6, 2020

Diep Tran



Pennsylvania to Georgia pic.twitter.com/4xS4nQww5u — Diep Tran ����‍♀️ (@diepthought) November 6, 2020

Stephanie J. Block



Jason Robert Brown



Biden - 264

Trump - 214

Last Years - 5 https://t.co/QrjwWwiVgx — Jason Robert Bidenvoter (@MrJasonRBrown) November 5, 2020

Keala Settle



Biden - 264

Trump - 214

People - Another Hundred who, evidently, just got off of the train... https://t.co/IR0ZlXz4eA — Keala Settle (@kealasettle) November 6, 2020

Patti Murin



Biden - 264

Trump - 214

Thingamabobs- 20 https://t.co/db74z73b87 — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) November 6, 2020

Michael Park



Biden - 264

Trump - 214

Minutes - 525,600 https://t.co/1F1NzhlB38 — Michael Park (@park24hrs) November 5, 2020

Alex Brightman



Kornacki gonna get a big musical theatre cold after this show is over. He’s on borrowed time with his stage health. But god bless him for his performance consistency. #DrShow — Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) November 6, 2020

Jennifer Ashley Tepper



I used to care about 52nd Street and now I’m pacing my apartment screaming “MARICOPA COUNTY!!!!” https://t.co/J9NsBpLnIq — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) November 6, 2020

Rory O'Malley

