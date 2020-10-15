The Theatre Community Reacts to the 2020 Tony Awards Nominations

Tony winner LaChanze, Anthony Rapp, Jose Llana, and more share their thoughts about the Tony nominations on social media.

James Monroe Iglehart announced the 2020 Tony Award nominations October 15. With the abbreviated season, atypical timing, and its digital nature, this year's awards are anything but normal. Still, the newly named nominees and people in the industry (including some nominees' relatives who are also Broadway favorites!) took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

I was in therapy, what did I miss :) (I'm crying) — kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) October 15, 2020

Congrats to all the #TonyNominees Something we can celebrate as a community in this difficult year for our industry. Remember having these awards now was the lesser of two evils and a difficult decision to make. @TheTonyAwards Let’s celebrate. #Bravo #theatre #TonyAwards — Jose Llana (@thejosellana) October 15, 2020

eleven year old aaron tveit stan rachel zegler has been anxiously awaiting this day — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) October 15, 2020

I’m thrilled for all the nominees this year! Hopefully this will help them get work in film and TV so that they can make a living again! — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) October 15, 2020