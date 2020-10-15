The Theatre Community Reacts to the 2020 Tony Awards Nominations

James Monroe Iglehart announced the 2020 Tony Award nominations October 15. With the abbreviated season, atypical timing, and its digital nature, this year's awards are anything but normal. Still, the newly named nominees and people in the industry (including some nominees' relatives who are also Broadway favorites!) took to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.
I was in therapy, what did I miss :) (I'm crying)
Congrats to all the #TonyNominees Something we can celebrate as a community in this difficult year for our industry. Remember having these awards now was the lesser of two evils and a difficult decision to make. @TheTonyAwards Let’s celebrate. #Bravo #theatre #TonyAwards
Heeeeeyyyyyyyy!!! My brother Adam (@kidsandwolves) got a @TheTonyAwards nomination!!! His play @SoundInsideBwy was beautiful, and even though I’m biased, I’m glad to see it get this well-deserved recognition. https://t.co/ANEJ1BjyCW
eleven year old aaron tveit stan rachel zegler has been anxiously awaiting this day
I’m thrilled for all the nominees this year! Hopefully this will help them get work in film and TV so that they can make a living again!
Tony nominee @BessWohl sounds GOOD TO ME!!!!! https://t.co/AIaGca6T1y
today, my great friend @kathryng got nominated for a Tony Award for her incredible performance in Jagged Little Pill, and that is something worth celebrating. I LOVE YOU, KATHRYN!!!!!!!
Congrats to all the @TheTonyAwards nominees! pic.twitter.com/HRngCudWY0
