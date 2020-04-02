The Theatre Community Remembers Adam Schlesinger on Social Media

Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the Tony-nominated composer.

Composer, musician and singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away April 1 due to COVID-19-related complications. Schlesinger's work garnered him Tony and Oscar nominations as well as Emmy and Grammy wins. He was a Tony nominee for the music and lyrics of Cry-Baby with David Javerbaum, and they also wrote original songs for the Tony Awards, including the 2011 opening number "It's Not Just for Gays Anymore." He was also the executive music producer and music director, as well as a songwriter, on all four seasons of the hit CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Schlesinger also had two upcoming projects: the world-premiere adaptation of Sarah Silverman's memoir The Bedwetter, at Atlantic Theater Company and the Broadway-aimed The Nanny musical with the series' star Fran Drescher and frequent collaborator Rachel Bloom.

The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Schlesinger on social media. Read his obituary here. Check back for updates.

Tony-nominee Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby) wrote memorable #TonyAwards numbers “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore,” “If Life Were More Like Theatre” & “If I Had Time” with David Javerbaum, winning 2 #Emmys for his Tonys work. He has died of Covid19 at age 52. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lHR50hn4rJ — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) April 2, 2020

I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable. — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2020

For those of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s career was always a big source of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was only matched by his expert understanding of form, and was always able to fuse the two in a really fun, accessible way.. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020

... The art of making (seemingly) silly things accessible has always been my MO, and when I was starting out, Adam was the gold standard. I never got the chance to meet him but that’s exactly what I would have told him... — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020

Oh my god. Just reading that Adam Schlesinger passed away from Coronavirus complications. A brilliant musician and writer, we shared many award show moments together. He was so kind. Gone too soon. I’m reeling. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. https://t.co/zvGgzSjiJ9 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 2, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. What a talent, what a loss. Sending all the love to his family, loved ones, Bloom and the entire Crazy Ex-Girlfriend extended family. https://t.co/XPkYGu6HzD — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020

Totally gutted to learn of the passing of #FountainsofWayne founder #AdamSchlesinger from COVID. His music was wonderfully catchy, fiercely smart, supremely clever, and delightfully surprising. RIP. — Anthony Rapp @�� (@albinokid) April 2, 2020

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

I’m so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid19. From the Dana Carvey show to A Colbert Christmas Special, he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 2, 2020

Thank you. He was one of the last people I hugged before the world turned upside down. I will miss him and working alongside him greatly. �� https://t.co/dGa96vPqFc — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) April 2, 2020

Horrible news. Theatre folks may know Adam Schlesinger from his iconic opening and closing numbers for Tony Award broadcasts or his hilarious Tony-nominated Cry Baby score, but I also so love his songs from That Thing You Do. �� https://t.co/2MkXvu0pIv — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) April 1, 2020