The Theatre Community Remembers Adam Schlesinger on Social Media

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Apr 02, 2020
 
Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the Tony-nominated composer.
Adam Schlesinger and Rachel Bloom Monica Simoes

Composer, musician and singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away April 1 due to COVID-19-related complications. Schlesinger's work garnered him Tony and Oscar nominations as well as Emmy and Grammy wins. He was a Tony nominee for the music and lyrics of Cry-Baby with David Javerbaum, and they also wrote original songs for the Tony Awards, including the 2011 opening number "It's Not Just for Gays Anymore." He was also the executive music producer and music director, as well as a songwriter, on all four seasons of the hit CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Schlesinger also had two upcoming projects: the world-premiere adaptation of Sarah Silverman's memoir The Bedwetter, at Atlantic Theater Company and the Broadway-aimed The Nanny musical with the series' star Fran Drescher and frequent collaborator Rachel Bloom.

The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Schlesinger on social media. Read his obituary here. Check back for updates.

