The Theatre Community Remembers Larry Kramer

Larry Kramer, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time OBIE Award recipient, has died at 84. The playwright, whose works include The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me, also inspired the creation of the activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP). Read his full obituary here. The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Kramer on social media. Check back for updates.
Playwright Larry Kramer was a hero to many and an inspiration to generations of artists and activists. The author of "The Normal Heart" was honored with the 2013 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. pic.twitter.com/O3wGVbddLc
— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 27, 2020
Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.
Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020
I had the incredible honor of playing young Larry (Ned) in a reading of Destiny of Me. It was one of the most thrilling evenings of my life. To prepare, I spent a couple of hours at Larry’s apartment to discuss his play and to discuss life. I sat there, utterly in awe. (1/3)
— Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020
today we lost a titan. a warrior. an unflinching iconoclast. every single out and proud gay man stands on the shoulders of larry kramer. for his tireless advocacy. his searing intellect. his lifelong commitment to equality. and his singular impact on the fight against HIV/AIDS. we would literally not be where we are without him. and now without him we must carry on. his work is far from over... now it is al of our work. may he rest in peace.
Larry Kramer. I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration , and love for you. Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives. A towering intellect and an amazing wit. My time with you is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace my friend.
Larry Kramer. What a life. 84 years old. Changed the world with his anger and vision. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i7uB4RWd9O
— Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 27, 2020
Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020
I woke up today (and I swear this is the truth) with a deep, sinking feeling that we were going to hear about the death of a powerhouse. I just didn’t think it would be THE powerhouse. Mr. Kramer, the daily life I lead is in thanks to everything you did. You’re a constant role model and a daily reminder to never shut the fuck up. Rest well sir.
Dear Larry Kramer,
It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism. We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/bU7Kv4kTnc
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2020
