The Theatre Community Remembers Larry Kramer

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
May 27, 2020
 
The playwright and AIDS activist died May 27 at the age of 84.
Larry Kramer and cast of <i>The Normal Heart</i>
Larry Kramer and cast of The Normal Heart Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Larry Kramer, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time OBIE Award recipient, has died at 84. The playwright, whose works include The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me, also inspired the creation of the activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP). Read his full obituary here. The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Kramer on social media. Check back for updates.


Rest In Peace, Rest in Power, Rest in Rage #larrykramer

