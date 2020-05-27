The Theatre Community Remembers Larry Kramer

The playwright and AIDS activist died May 27 at the age of 84.

Larry Kramer, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and two-time OBIE Award recipient, has died at 84. The playwright, whose works include The Normal Heart and The Destiny of Me, also inspired the creation of the activist group AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP). Read his full obituary here. The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Kramer on social media. Check back for updates.

Playwright Larry Kramer was a hero to many and an inspiration to generations of artists and activists. The author of "The Normal Heart" was honored with the 2013 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. pic.twitter.com/O3wGVbddLc — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 27, 2020

Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

I had the incredible honor of playing young Larry (Ned) in a reading of Destiny of Me. It was one of the most thrilling evenings of my life. To prepare, I spent a couple of hours at Larry’s apartment to discuss his play and to discuss life. I sat there, utterly in awe. (1/3) — Gideon Glick (@gidglick) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer. What a life. 84 years old. Changed the world with his anger and vision. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i7uB4RWd9O — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 27, 2020

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020





Dear Larry Kramer,

It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism. We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/bU7Kv4kTnc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2020