The Theatre Community Remembers Rebecca Luker

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Dec 23, 2020
 
Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the late three-time Tony nominee.
Norm Lewis and Rebecca Luker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker died December 23 following complications from A.L.S. at age 59. Luker made her Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera, and she would go on to star in musicals like The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, and Fun Home. She earned Tony nominations for her roles in the 1994 revival of Show Boat, the 2000 revival The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. In light of the devastating news, the theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Luker on social media. Check back for updates.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

