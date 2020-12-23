The Theatre Community Remembers Rebecca Luker

Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the late three-time Tony nominee.

Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker died December 23 following complications from A.L.S. at age 59. Luker made her Broadway debut in The Phantom of the Opera, and she would go on to star in musicals like The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, and Fun Home. She earned Tony nominations for her roles in the 1994 revival of Show Boat, the 2000 revival The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. In light of the devastating news, the theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of Luker on social media. Check back for updates.

Rebecca Luker was humble, loving and kind. So much so that you would sometimes forget her otherworldly talent, until she would sing, and her golden voice would wrap you in peace. She was an angel on earth, and now in Heaven. I will always love you, Becca. ✨ pic.twitter.com/yZ9sfunM5L — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 23, 2020

A massive loss for our community today. It was my privilege to share the stage with Rebecca Luker in Fun Home. Her long struggle with ALS is over, and I pray that she rests in peace. My heart is with Danny and her family. Your Fun Home family loves you forever. pic.twitter.com/bOBL80UOYi — Lauren Patten (@PattenLauren) December 23, 2020

��No one sings like her. No one phrases like her. Her “Think of Me” is still untouchable.But it isn’t just the voice. It’s the soul. The graciousness, the generosity, kindness in every way. Rebecca Luker, you are beloved. There was no one like you. You inspired all of us �� — Sierra Boggess (@sierraboggess) December 23, 2020

God damn it! Rest In Peace, Rebecca Luker. I used to listen to her singing Only Make Believe and You Are Love on the Showboat cast album over and over in middle school. And when I met her at the Ziegfeld Awards a few years ago she was so kind. What a talent. �� https://t.co/OzyXuQ2E8k — Michael R. Jackson (@TheLivingMJ) December 23, 2020

My friend and one of the main reasons I wanted to be a soprano.... Her voice was soprano heaven. I love you, Rebecca. I know you’re no longer in pain and already singing your heart out up there �� pic.twitter.com/bEqoSbcIsS — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 23, 2020

She was angel-voiced, angel-faced and angel spirited. We needed her here on earth. Heartbroken for and sending an enormous amount of love to Danny and Rebecca’s family. �� — Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) December 23, 2020

We lived with an angel named Rebecca Luker. Last year, we sang together, though she really carried, the Flower Duet in the Viviers Cathedral: With the roses entwined together

On the river bank covered with flowers laughing in the morning

Let us descend together...#rebeccaluker pic.twitter.com/i3rqLxf3Iz — Melissa Errico (@melissa_errico) December 23, 2020

The Secret Garden was the 3rd Broadway show I ever saw. This is the performance I first saw @RebeccaJLuker in & I have been a fan ever since. She left a huge impact, not only on 16 year old me but also the entire theater community. RIP Rebecca. Love and condolences to Danny. https://t.co/HMjqKi0egc — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) December 23, 2020

A legend. I feel so lucky to have seen her live in Nine and am grateful for her glorious recordings we’ll have forever. Her talent was singular and her bravery and grace in the face of her illness was and is profoundly inspiring. Holding her family and friends in my mind. https://t.co/PxAn19kjdo — ��hard cAndy christMientus ❄️ (@andymientus) December 23, 2020

I idolized her... �� The sweetest and kindest and oh that voice! pic.twitter.com/IfBisf7K7k — Lora Lee Gayer (@LoraLee_Gayer) December 23, 2020

The heavenly chorus has a new head Soprano.

Rest well Rebecca.

Sending an abundance of love and strength to Danny and their family. pic.twitter.com/4U2TWCbgn6 — ERIC OO-YO-FA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA ❄️ (@TheUlloa2) December 23, 2020

Just heard about Rebeeca Luker passing. Jesus. I’m so sorry to her family and to Danny Burstein. This is actually shocking a lovely and talented woman gone to soon. — Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace) December 23, 2020

Oh, Rebecca. Heartbroken. The angels sing sweeter today but we are bereft. �� — Christine Toy Johnson (@CToyJ) December 23, 2020

I only crossed paths with Rebecca Luker briefly, but I found this never-shared photo of her on my laptop from Broadway Bakes and her energy radiates. she will be greatly missed by all ���� pic.twitter.com/TzT57Y6eXv — Rebecca �� (@Rebecca_Mich) December 23, 2020

There are leading ladies… and then there is Rebecca Luker. Becca - you inspired an entire generation with your artistry and your glorious voice. You are and will forever be a beacon of light. Rest In Peace, sweet Becca. And thank you for the music. �� — Frank DiLella (@fdilella) December 23, 2020

Rebecca Luker was everything. https://t.co/XEveNXflw9 — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 23, 2020

A remarkably talented and beautifully kind soul. �� https://t.co/ihf9BB0KdE — Raymond J Lee (@raymondjlee) December 23, 2020

This is a monumental loss. Thank you Rebecca Luker for giving us all so much, and for inspiring generations and generations to come. pic.twitter.com/BbnIEfp9Q1 — Annoying Actor Friend (@Actor_Friend) December 23, 2020

cannot be real. gone way too soon. RIP my sweetheart. NO ONE sang like Rebecca Luker. NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/lJBASaGszX — Debbie Gravitte (@DebbieGravitte) December 23, 2020