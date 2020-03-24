The Theatre Community Remembers Terrence McNally on Social Media

Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the Tony-winning playwright.

Terrence McNally, a five-time Tony Award recipient, has died at 81, due to complications with coronavirus; he was a lung cancer survivor and lived with COPD. The playwright, whose works include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and the books to Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman, received the Tony Awards' 2019 Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Honor. The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of McNally on social media. Check back for updates.

A huge part of me is gone. But then it’s not. Terrence wouldn’t like that. He helped to make me who I am as a person. He is the epitome of love and friendship. Only God knows how much I will miss him. ������ pic.twitter.com/qItUOWkEqI — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) March 24, 2020

💔Can’t measure the loss of my dear friend,remarkable artist,activist,truth teller, mentor.Yet I’m filled with gratitude for the privilege of knowing & loving such a man,for all the brilliant stories & characters he gave us,& his generous soul. Be at peace #TerrenceMcNally 🙏💞💫 pic.twitter.com/goToFkHVjv — Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) March 25, 2020

Heartbroken over the loss of Terrence McNally, a giant in our world, who straddled plays and musicals deftly. Grateful for his staggering body of work and his unfailing kindness. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 24, 2020

I’m just so devastated about this. What an incredible man Terrance was and such a powerful voice in our community. RIP you dear man. Thank you for ALL of your brilliant work and ❤️ https://t.co/cpgHAdcjt6 — Lindsay Mendez (@LindsayMendez) March 24, 2020

RIP #TerrenceMcNally, who died today from #coronavirus complications. His was a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience. My thoughts are with his husband and their loved ones. Take good care, all. — Anthony Rapp @�� (@albinokid) March 24, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of Terrence McNally. He was an absolute gentleman and his commitment to the theatre was unwavering. He will be missed by so many of us x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 24, 2020

So sad to hear the news today about the passing of the brilliant Terrence McNally �� pic.twitter.com/Snd8nAJ6pz — Bonnie Milligan (@BeltingBonnie) March 24, 2020

Omg! Terrance McNally just passed due to complications from the coronavirus! I am heartbroken. What a kind, talented and beautiful human being. May he rest in love and peace. ���� — LaChanze (@laChanze) March 24, 2020

It sure did, Tom. It sure did.

My love and respect for you both knows no bounds.

Terrence, it was and will always be, one of my greatest honors to have known you, worked with you, and been inspired by the beautiful theater you gifted to us all. pic.twitter.com/jUBPTJXF5z — Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) March 24, 2020

My first acting award at a one-act festival in high school. My first Tony nomination was for Full Monty. Both shows written by Terrence McNally. He had a monumental impact on my career and will be missed. Rest In Peace, my friend. #RIPTerrenceMcNally — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) March 24, 2020

Covid. You fucker. Just learned that it took Terrence McNally who has always been the soul of kindness. Well Covid you are a little f because McNally’s plays will outlast you. Thanks Terrence for all youve given us. Peace. — Paula Vogel (@VogelPaula) March 24, 2020

The theatre lost one of its great dramatists today to Covid19. RIP #TerrenceMcNally �� — Kenneth Ferrone (@Kenneth_Ferrone) March 24, 2020

Terrence McNally was inspirational as an artist and as a person. Michael and I send condolences to @tkirdahy, also an inspiring man, and to all who have been touched by Terrence's artistry and by his kindness. He will be greatly missed. His plays and musicals will live on. https://t.co/vnaWXg1tNz — David Zippel (@DavidZippel) March 24, 2020

Ragtime changed my world. RIP Terrence McNally. — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) March 24, 2020

A deep loss. Much love to his family and especially to @tkirdahy during this awful time. Terrence served on the board of @DGFound for many years. He will be profoundly missed. https://t.co/iL1rbzOoaq — Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) March 24, 2020

The gentlest of gentlemen. Thank you for all you have given us. RIP Terrence. �� ❤️ https://t.co/teedE7COFc — Christopher Gattelli (@cgattelli) March 24, 2020

We lost a legend of the American theater and a friend of Signature today. Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally passed away today from coronavirus complications. A kind man and an undeniable talent, Terrence McNally will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/eo5rvBYfWu — Signature Theatre (@sigtheatre) March 24, 2020

So incredibly saddened by the passing of the great Terrence McNally—virtuosic playwright, fearless LGBT activist, and steadfast friend. There will never be another one like him. pic.twitter.com/LpQXGdsgnm — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 24, 2020

We lost a great artist today. I worked for and with Terrence McNally twice in my life and they were two of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. His work was vital, intense, hysterical and rare. My hope is that he will inspire writers for years to come. #RIPTerrenceMcNally — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2020

Terrance. You were a great one. I’m so sad this took you. Thank you for my first Broadway show. I was so lucky to know you and had the chance to speak your brilliant words. https://t.co/hz3JzoU4pE — Mario Cantone (@macantone) March 24, 2020



