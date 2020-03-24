The Theatre Community Remembers Terrence McNally on Social Media

Obituaries   The Theatre Community Remembers Terrence McNally on Social Media
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Mar 24, 2020
 
Members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and memories of the Tony-winning playwright.
Terrence McNally Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Terrence McNally, a five-time Tony Award recipient, has died at 81, due to complications with coronavirus; he was a lung cancer survivor and lived with COPD. The playwright, whose works include Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, and the books to Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman, received the Tony Awards' 2019 Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre Honor. The theatre community is sharing their personal stories and reflections of McNally on social media. Check back for updates.


