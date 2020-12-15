The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Ann Reinking

Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the Tony winner, who died at the age of 71.

Tony- and Olivier-winning choreographer and performer Ann Reinking has died at the age of 71. She is best-remembered for choreographing and starring in the long-running revival of Chicago and for her work collaborating with Bob Fosse and preserving his choreographic style.

Following the news of Ms. Reinking's passing, the theatre community—including some of her former co-stars—took to social media to share memories of the Broadway trailblazer.

I’m beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend #AnnReinking. Such a beautiful soul & talent. We met during the original CHICAGO & were close friends to this day. I so loved sharing the stage with her. Her spirit & #RazzleDazzle are w me always.�� pic.twitter.com/xNP7v1hjyN — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) December 15, 2020





The Chicago family is saddened to learn of the passing of Ann Reinking. She was a fearless leader, and the very essence of Broadway. There wouldn't be a Chicago without her and we will be forever grateful. We will miss you, Annie pic.twitter.com/mHMCzhnyxK — Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) December 15, 2020









What an incalculable loss. This is a small glimpse of the warmth and magic of #AnnReinking - here to my 11 year old this year, always generous, always widening the circle of love & joy. RIP Annie. I am torn apart to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/FcscZs8a5W — Melissa Errico (@melissa_errico) December 15, 2020





My first real musical experience was Conrad Birdie in 91-92 nat tour of Bye Bye Birdie;

My first real film experience was playing Conrad again for ABC TV in 95. Both times were blessed with the presence, talent guidance and friendship of the incomparable #AnnReinking

RIP�� pic.twitter.com/YQZZrC7hFD — Marc Kudisch (@MarcKuds) December 15, 2020





In memory of the legendary #AnnReinking, who inspired a generation of dancers. 1949-2020 ❤️

Photo credit: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/v0jl9rICQy — Rockettes (@Rockettes) December 15, 2020

Saddened to learn that the great Ann Reinking has passed. An absolute inspiration. We will never forget the remarkable gifts you have given all of us! — Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 14, 2020





One of my all-time favorite Broadway icons. Star of my #1 favorite movie ever, All That Jazz, who famously had to audition to play a fictionalized version of herself. pic.twitter.com/DUuBc5qhAT — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 15, 2020





Oh my heart hurts. Rest In Peace Ann Reinking — Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) December 15, 2020





I am just devastated. Bless you, Ann Reinking. You will always inspire me. Rest In Peace, dear one. — Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) December 14, 2020





I once took a Fosse class #AnnReinking taught at Steps.. she was so magnetic. She noticed me once during the class and I fangirled so hard, and rode that ego boost for a lonnnggggg time. There will never be another like her. RIP �� pic.twitter.com/rZA7vahhGf — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) December 15, 2020





It doesn’t get much better than this. We got to be on the same planet as her y’all. Look at her. Leg already halfway up to Heaven. #annreinking pic.twitter.com/Vvsec3ayjF — Jason Veasey (@Veaseyville) December 15, 2020



