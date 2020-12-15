The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Ann Reinking

toggle menu
toggle search form
Obituaries   The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Ann Reinking
By Kerri Kearse
Dec 15, 2020
 
Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the Tony winner, who died at the age of 71.
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth Reinking Original Hot Honey Rag_HR.jpg
Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth Dan Chavkin

Tony- and Olivier-winning choreographer and performer Ann Reinking has died at the age of 71. She is best-remembered for choreographing and starring in the long-running revival of Chicago and for her work collaborating with Bob Fosse and preserving his choreographic style.

Read Playbill's full obituary here.

Following the news of Ms. Reinking's passing, the theatre community—including some of her former co-stars—took to social media to share memories of the Broadway trailblazer.












RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.