The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Cicely Tyson

toggle menu
toggle search form
Obituaries   The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Cicely Tyson
By Kerri Kearse, Felicia Fitzpatrick
Jan 29, 2021
 
Artists from the stage and screen took to social media to share their memories of the performer, who died January 28 at 96.
Favorite_Things_Audra_HR3.jpg
Cicely Tyson and Condola Rashad in The Trip to Bountiful Joan Marcus

Tony winner Cicely Tyson died January 28 at age 96. Prior to earning her Tony at age 88 for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful, Tyson began her stage career performing Off-Broadway in the 1950s. She made her Broadway debut in the 1959 play Jolly’s Progress, understudying Eartha Kitt.

With a career spanning over seven decades, Tyson cemented her legendary status through her refusal to take on roles that perpetuated Black stereotypes, always focusing on characters that would portray Black women positively. She received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2015, and the following year she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Tyson's passing, the theatre community took to social media to share memories about the trailblazing performer and Civil Rights activist.



















RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.