The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Brent Carver

Broadway artists and theatre professionals from around the globe took to social media to share their memories of the Tony winner, who died August 4 at 68.

Tony winner Brent Carver, a longtime stage veteran best known for starring in the original Broadway productions of Parade and Kiss of the Spider Woman, passed away on August 4, 2020 in his home in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Carver's passing, the theatre community from Broadway, across Canada, and beyond—including some of his past co-stars and collaborators—took to social media to share memories and anecdotes about the theatre favorite.

My heart is broken at the loss of my great friend and amazing artist #BrentCarver.

I shall miss him more than I can say. #Broadway @TheTonyAwards pic.twitter.com/SqNzAZaMyy — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) August 6, 2020





Rest In Peace, dear Brent. You were such a brilliant talent and I was so fortunate to share a stage with you. Thank you for inspiring so many, especially me. #BrentCarver pic.twitter.com/T6C128O0Tm — Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) August 6, 2020





The loss of friend & brilliant fellow actor #BrentCarver is just terrible, personally and for the theater community. He was wonderful to work with. What a magical time it was. So sad. May his soul be carried on angels wings to a heavenly rest. Peace my brother. xo pic.twitter.com/ZO26Yr9FRX — Anthony V. Crivello (@VegasPhan) August 6, 2020





#brentcarver Loss of a great actor and a gentle soul. RIP x Crossbar 1979 pic.twitter.com/mB09L3MR03 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) August 7, 2020









Just gutted to hear this. Every show I did with Brent, every time I saw him perform, I learned something. Laughter or sadness, he’d leave you in tears one way or the other. A breathtaking talent and a beautiful soul. #RIP #BrentCarver https://t.co/sFq1tane6L — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 7, 2020





Saw Brent Carver 3 times on Broadway in the Brilliant Kander and Ebb Musical KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. He was sublime to say the least. Rest In Peace. Gone to soon. — Mario Cantone (@macantone) August 7, 2020





We are sad to hear of Brent Carver's passing. He was a talented actor and gave the Canadian theatre community great pride. We are reflecting on our first season in 1998 where Carver played the title role in Don Carlos — he truly helped launch Soulpepper in that first season. #RIP pic.twitter.com/i2m3eEh7id — Soulpepper Theatre Company (@Soulpepper) August 7, 2020





ACTRA Toronto mourns the passing of the exceptional Brent Carver, winner of the ACTRA Award for Outstanding Performance - Male in 2004 for Elizabeth Rex. pic.twitter.com/7RayQgBQPv — ACTRA Toronto (@ACTRAToronto) August 7, 2020





Remembering Brent Carver in his final Stratford performance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HqeoehKmaP — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 7, 2020





Devastated to learn of the passing of a national treasure, Brent Carver. He was extraordinary on stage, an inspiration. One of my life highlights was sitting with him at our @TheatreSheridan production of PARADE & observing his powerful words of wisdom to the cast after. �� pic.twitter.com/h8BvCpW8GZ — Michael Rubinoff (@mrubinoff) August 6, 2020



