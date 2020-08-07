The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Brent Carver

By Kerri Kearse
Aug 07, 2020
 
Broadway artists and theatre professionals from around the globe took to social media to share their memories of the Tony winner, who died August 4 at 68.
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello
Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello in Parade Joan Marcus

Tony winner Brent Carver, a longtime stage veteran best known for starring in the original Broadway productions of Parade and Kiss of the Spider Woman, passed away on August 4, 2020 in his home in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Carver's passing, the theatre community from Broadway, across Canada, and beyond—including some of his past co-stars and collaborators—took to social media to share memories and anecdotes about the theatre favorite.












