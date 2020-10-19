The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Doreen Montalvo

Stage and screen artists took to social media to share their favorite memories of the performer, who passed away October 17 at the age of 56.

Doreen Montalvo, the Broadway favorite who was part of the original ensembles of In the Heights, On Your Feet!, and Mrs. Doubtfire, passed away October 17 following a sudden ailment. She was 56.

Following the news of Montalvo's passing, the Broadway community took to social media to share treasured memories about the stage veteran and mourn her passing.

Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it--that lágrima. Inimitable & hers. pic.twitter.com/hLwT34XQ5w — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020





The scratch in the record is my favorite part.

Love you forever Doreen.https://t.co/A6tNPgpvJY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020









She was beloved by the entire company and by every person who was lucky enough to call her a colleague or friend. Our hearts are with her husband Mike and all of her family and friends. 2/2 — Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical (@DoubtfireBway) October 17, 2020





RIP Doreen Montalvo. The best dressing roommate and richest heart on Broadway. Our hearts are dim and my condolences are sent to her family and my theatre family. 2020 is such a tough year. ��: In The Heights Closing Night Jan 12, 2011. D is on the far right. pic.twitter.com/NxDBCQ6f7m — Gabrielle Ruiz (@gabrielleruiz) October 18, 2020





Still shocked at #DoreenMontalvo passing. Seems like yesterday we were having the time of our lives in the ensemble of In The Heights. Her loving embrace for everyone and her joy.. I’ll never forget. �� — Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) October 18, 2020













A too short clip of the many wonders from the too short life of Doreen Montalvo Mann. She was goodness. Good night. https://t.co/pXBxQs0Nbq — Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) October 18, 2020















