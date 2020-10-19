The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Doreen Montalvo

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Doreen Montalvo
By Kerri Kearse
Oct 19, 2020
 
Stage and screen artists took to social media to share their favorite memories of the performer, who passed away October 17 at the age of 56.
The_View_From_Upstairs_Opening_Night_Off-Broadway_2017_Arrivals_18_HR.jpg
Doreen Montalvo Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Doreen Montalvo, the Broadway favorite who was part of the original ensembles of In the Heights, On Your Feet!, and Mrs. Doubtfire, passed away October 17 following a sudden ailment. She was 56.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Montalvo's passing, the Broadway community took to social media to share treasured memories about the stage veteran and mourn her passing.










View this post on Instagram

I just keep scrolling and crying and realizing even more how very many lives you lit up with yours, @doreencita. How lucky am I to have been among them! Seeing this picture you had shared back in September made me smile thinking about how our show sweatshirts have kind of made it possible for us all to still have our arms around each other during this interminable intermission. The grief that you won’t be with us physically when we reunite is immeasurable. You remain the magnificent soul you so generously shared with us all, and I hope we will make you proud not only in how we share our own gifts, but in how we live our lives ... like YOU ... in LOVE ... with JOY. Thank you, sweet friend. Sing now with the angels! ... #aslongasthereislove #doreenmontalvo #doreenmontalvomann

A post shared by Jenn Gambatese (@jenngambatese) on




Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.