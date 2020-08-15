The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Howell Binkley

Obituaries   The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Howell Binkley
By Kerri Kearse
Aug 15, 2020
 
Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the Tony-winning lighting designer, known for his work on Hamilton, Jersey Boys, and Come From Away.
Howell Binkley

Two-time Tony winning lighting designer Howell Binkley died August 14, 2020, at the age of 64 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Among his designs were the original Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Hamilton, both of which won him Tony Awards in 2006 and 2016, respectively. His work on Hamilton's West End staging landed him an Olivier Award in 2018.

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Binkley's passing, the theatre community flooded social media with treasured memories about working with him.














