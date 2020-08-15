The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Howell Binkley

Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the Tony-winning lighting designer, known for his work on Hamilton, Jersey Boys, and Come From Away.

Two-time Tony winning lighting designer Howell Binkley died August 14, 2020, at the age of 64 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Among his designs were the original Broadway productions of Jersey Boys and Hamilton, both of which won him Tony Awards in 2006 and 2016, respectively. His work on Hamilton's West End staging landed him an Olivier Award in 2018.

Following the news of Binkley's passing, the theatre community flooded social media with treasured memories about working with him.

Howell. Thank you for Benny & Nina's sunrise. Thank you for Hamilton's hurricane & Burr's self-made walls. Thank you for sculpting in light & elevating every moment you touched. Where will I hide now if not at your tech table? I miss your smile & kindness already. Rest easy pal. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 15, 2020





I have a degree in lighting design and Howell Binkley’s work was the best in the world. I remember telling Irene I would’ve watched Hamilton with the sound off just to watch his lighting. We were so so lucky to have him on Come From Away. pic.twitter.com/EZhky8Uwy5 — Sankoff and Hein (@SankoffandHein) August 15, 2020





Our beloved friend and collaborator Howell Binkley passed away today. He painted with light and took us to places and times we could only dream of going. One of the finest lighting designers in the business and an even better human being. We will miss him terribly. pic.twitter.com/aipkxvGTXh — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) August 15, 2020





We say goodbye to the incredible lighting designer, our friend, Howell Binkley. Two time Tony winner for @HamiltonMusical and @JerseyBoysInfo and a total of 9 nominations. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/x6L9QcK12a — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 15, 2020





We say goodbye to our friend Howell Binkley, the extraordinary Lighting Designer. Here's a clip of him in a Working in the Theatre episode on lighting design. Watch in its entirety to see his true genius. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/dFPffUv2WP — American Theatre Wing (@TheWing) August 15, 2020





Howell Binkley was a frequent collaborator & a dear friend. He was a genius & a giant. A true artist & the most lovely and generous soul. This is an extraordinary loss. #HowellBinkley — David Korins (@DavidKorins) August 14, 2020









I’m incredibly sad to learn that my friend and iconic lighting designer #HowellBinkley has passed away. His talent was a gift to our community. My constant cheerleader during @DonnaSummerBway despite being in a raging battle w/ lung cancer. — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) August 14, 2020





So sorry to hear this!! Howell Binkley: a master lighting designer and a light. Loved the man. RIP good brother https://t.co/qc7lK9e9nX — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) August 15, 2020





Howell Binkley was a genius and a kind man. ❤️❤️❤️ — Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) August 14, 2020





OMG!! Shocked & saddened to read this. I loved Howell Binkley & was honored to get to work with him in “Camino Real” (1999), my Signature Theatre Concert (2013) & “Grey Gardens” in LA (2026) all directed by Michael Wilson. Binkley was such a lovely man. Gone too soon. Only 64. https://t.co/CFGkks2Ugg — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) August 14, 2020





Thinking of Howell Binkley and his family. What a loss. What a giant talent. What a kind soul. He lit up - from the inside. You will he so missed, my friend. — Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 14, 2020





Howell Binkley was a legend. He made magic with lights for theaters all over this country. The world is dimmer without him in it. Rest In Peace, Howell. Thank you for sharing your gift for design and beauty with us. — IATSE Local 22 (@IATSELocal22) August 15, 2020



