The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Nick Cordero

Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the performer, who died July 5 after a battle with the coronavirus.

Tony nominee Nick Cordero, best-known for creating leading roles in the Broadway's Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, died July 5 at the age of 41 after a long battle with COVID-19.His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news in an Instagram post:"My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Cordero's passing, the Broadway community took to social media to share memories about the theatre favorite and condolences to his family.

So heartbreaking. Sending love, light and peace to Amanda, Elvis and all of his loved ones.������������������ https://t.co/Ndx9IMSVGX — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was an incredible talent & a beautiful human.

He was also young & healthy. He twice tested negative for coronavirus before testing positive & had no symptoms but fatigue.

*YOU. Wear A Mask. Practice social distancing. Not just for you, but for everyone around you. https://t.co/KrdONl0CWB — Christina Bianco (@XtinaBianco1) July 6, 2020

The empty streets of the Theater District feel even more lonely tonight with the news of Nick Cordero’s passing. Our hearts ache for Amanda and Elvis, and their entire family. In this moment of darkness, all of us at @BCEFA join the theater community in sending love and light. pic.twitter.com/mbavx6OFxH — Broadway Cares (@BCEFA) July 6, 2020

The reality is the virus is still with us. People are still losing the battle. Sending love to all who knew him. Keep wearing a mask. https://t.co/wkdQF8NPcw — Evelyn Hoskins (@EvelynHoskins) July 6, 2020

I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero — james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020

My heart is broken. Sending all of the love my soul can muster to Amanda and Nick’s families. — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero. You were a light to all who knew you. ❤️ — Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 6, 2020

My sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of Nick Cordero������. Rest rest rest✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/L6CLKBYG6Z — Nathan Lee Graham (@nathanleegraham) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

Seeing these two together was always so jaw dropping. A gorgeous couple and so radiantly kind. I can not believe this. He was just the best best BEST of em’. pic.twitter.com/gipPKOinYo — Heléne Yorke (@HeleneYorke) July 6, 2020

I love you nick — kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) July 6, 2020

My love to Amanda and Elvis and the rest of Nick’s family. A great dude. A funny dude. A virtuosic performer. What an extreme punch to the gut. There’s nothing else to say. But god dammit this one hurts. Rest well, Nick. You didn’t deserve this. But you get to rest now. Love. — Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero. Fly. �� — Amber Iman (@amberskyez) July 6, 2020

Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I’ve got today. #RipNickCodero — Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020

Nick, my sweet friend, we grew up together in Hamilton, onstage & off. Doing shows, getting into trouble. Then grew together again because of NYC, @HelloDavidR & @amandakloots & our Broadway community. You will NEVER be forgotten. You will be loved forever. I feel numb. pic.twitter.com/7UqykVsK77 — Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) July 6, 2020

RIP Nick Cordero ������

Sending love to Amanda and Elvis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020

I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020

We are devastated to hear about the death of Nick Cordero. We are sending our love and deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. What a tragic loss for our community. — BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) July 6, 2020

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. — Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) July 6, 2020

Very sad to hear the news of the passing of the very talented Nick Cordero. Thinking of his beautiful young family and mourning his passing from Covid-19; an enormous and glaring scar of this horrible epidemic on our little theater community. #RIPNickCordero — Steve Rosen (@stevierosen) July 6, 2020



