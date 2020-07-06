The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Work of Nick Cordero

By Kerri Kearse
Jul 06, 2020
 
Broadway artists and more took to social media to share their memories of the performer, who died July 5 after a battle with the coronavirus.
Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Nick Cordero, best-known for creating leading roles in the Broadway's Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale, died July 5 at the age of 41 after a long battle with COVID-19.His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news in an Instagram post:"My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Read the full Playbill obituary here.

Following the news of Cordero's passing, the Broadway community took to social media to share memories about the theatre favorite and condolences to his family.


