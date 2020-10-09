The Theatre Community Responds to News of an Extended Broadway Shutdown

With the Broadway League's announcement that Broadway theatres will remain closed until at least June 2021 due to coronavirus concerns, members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and reactions—many using the opportunity to highlight the various organizations fans can support to bring relief to arts workers.
Heartbreaking. We will get through this. 💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/coEpZewiur
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) October 10, 2020
For years, Getting Tina’s story to Broadway was all I ever wanted. To bring her home. My blood, sweat, and tears have stained the stage of the Lunt. With the announcement of Broadway closure up to summer of next year, my heart breaks not only for my cast and crew... but for every theatre artist, stage manager, designer, musician, crew, associate director/choreographer, usher, box office operator, doorman, dresser, hair dept., stitcher, custodian, sound dept., light operator, security, and so many more. You don’t always get to see their faces, but they are always there working tirelessly to keep every show going. This does not just effect Broadway, it effects the ENTIRE theatre industry, WORLDWIDE. How can you help? PLEASE, WEAR A MASK. VOTE. Donate to the @theactorsfund, @bcefa, @nyc.lowincome.artist.relief , to name a few. Please add more in comments! We will get through this. While we wait for the doors of the theatre to open, let’s do what we can to make sure it’s a better space for all of us. �� ��: @variety by @flongala
We ♥️ our community. We are heartbroken. We need proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy. Call your Senators & VOTE! https://t.co/U9bsTn5bbf
— BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) October 9, 2020
The safety and well being of cast, crew and patrons are paramount and my optimistic nature believes there's a transcendent opportunity for the NYC theater community to lead the way and make our industry better for the people working in it around the country. https://t.co/gVJZmVAtKr
— Dan Domenech (@dan_domenech) October 9, 2020
This is really tough news. You can help by signing this ����: https://t.co/hJQ1UGQL9P
— Abby Mueller (@abcmuell) October 9, 2020
well, we just heard the news that we’re going to have to wait a bit longer before broadway can return safely —- so I’m sitting here all nostalgic and reflective... we were so lucky to get to have four months on Broadway before this longer than expected pause... four months on Broadway after three years of labs, readings, an out of town production, lessons... all the things that don’t look as shiny as what ends up on a Broadway stage eventually. every day in this hiatus when I’m on Twitter, Instagram, tumblr, TikTok, allllll of it... (I know, I know, I should get off my phone buuuuuut) you make this pause so so much brighter and make it all still feel so alive. seeing all of your memes and artwork inspired by the show, lurking on your fan accounts ��, reading your messages of how Bella’s story has helped you feel seen and heard and believed, laughing at your edits gently roasting me for being at times a tad ridiculous.... ultimately I’ve just been so endlessly inspired by the community I’ve seen emerge around jagged and around our broadway family because of you all. I get excited about the future watching y’all on the internet always advocating for what’s right, tirelessly fighting for what you believe in, illustrating and demonstrating the world you know can exist because it’s what you see in each other. you’re the ones out there changing the world, opening peoples hearts and minds. I can’t wait to see the world you create. so, even though we don’t get to hug at the stage door, I wanted to tell you how constantly fueled, touched, inspired and thrilled I am by you, your minds and your hearts. Thank you for letting me be a little piece of your life and thank you for being such a huge and crucial part of mine. I love you and I cannot wait to have stage door dance parties again.
My heart is broken, but we will wear masks and act responsibly in this crisis so we can get back safely as soon as we can. Now call your congress and tell them to extend PUA and unemployment. The Arts are vital and we need help just like any industry. Our livelihood is crushed. https://t.co/gpT5nVXeym
— Julie Reiber Bennett (@juliereiber) October 9, 2020
Nearly 97,000 workers rely on Broadway for their livelihood. Broadway brings in $14.8 billion to NYC.
We stand with the Broadway community today, as the shutdown has been extended through *at least* May 30, 2021.
We will never stop fighting FOR you and WITH you. #ArtsHero pic.twitter.com/6zNK9h5L4E
— Be An #ArtsHero (@BeAnArtsHero1) October 9, 2020
2/This means loss of health insurance, an inability pay rent, care for their families etc. This also has a devastating impact on all the businesses that rely on the arts. Hotels. Restaurants. Babysitters. Parking garages. On and on.
— Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) October 10, 2020
3/The arts industry needs and deserves government assistance NOW. @BeAnArtsHero1 Pass the #DawnAct #SaveOurStages
— Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) October 10, 2020