The Theatre Community Responds to News of an Extended Broadway Shutdown

With Broadway theatres officially dark through at least May 30, 2021, the community came together to support each other and direct fans to relief organizations they can support.

With the Broadway League's announcement that Broadway theatres will remain closed until at least June 2021 due to coronavirus concerns, members of the theatre community have taken to social media to share their thoughts and reactions—many using the opportunity to highlight the various organizations fans can support to bring relief to arts workers.

We ♥️ our community. We are heartbroken. We need proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy. Call your Senators & VOTE! https://t.co/U9bsTn5bbf — BroadwayHD (@BroadwayHD) October 9, 2020





And there it is. The safety and well being of cast, crew and patrons are paramount and my optimistic nature believes there's a transcendent opportunity for the NYC theater community to lead the way and make our industry better for the people working in it around the country. https://t.co/gVJZmVAtKr — Dan Domenech (@dan_domenech) October 9, 2020

This is really tough news. You can help by signing this ����: https://t.co/hJQ1UGQL9P — Abby Mueller (@abcmuell) October 9, 2020

And there it is. My heart is broken, but we will wear masks and act responsibly in this crisis so we can get back safely as soon as we can. Now call your congress and tell them to extend PUA and unemployment. The Arts are vital and we need help just like any industry. Our livelihood is crushed. https://t.co/gpT5nVXeym — Julie Reiber Bennett (@juliereiber) October 9, 2020

Nearly 97,000 workers rely on Broadway for their livelihood. Broadway brings in $14.8 billion to NYC. We stand with the Broadway community today, as the shutdown has been extended through *at least* May 30, 2021. We will never stop fighting FOR you and WITH you. #ArtsHero pic.twitter.com/6zNK9h5L4E — Be An #ArtsHero (@BeAnArtsHero1) October 9, 2020







2/This means loss of health insurance, an inability pay rent, care for their families etc. This also has a devastating impact on all the businesses that rely on the arts. Hotels. Restaurants. Babysitters. Parking garages. On and on. — Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) October 10, 2020

3/The arts industry needs and deserves government assistance NOW. @BeAnArtsHero1 Pass the #DawnAct #SaveOurStages — Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) October 10, 2020



