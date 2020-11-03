The Theatre Community Shares Their 'I Voted' Selfies

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   The Theatre Community Shares Their 'I Voted' Selfies
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Nov 03, 2020
 
Audra McDonald, Billy Porter, Jeremy Jordan, and more are posting their election experiences on social media.
Voting_Election_Day_2020_HR

Members of the theatre community are taking to social media to share not only their selfies featuring "I Voted!" stickers, but their own personal reflections about voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Audra McDonald

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

Hailey Kilgore

View this post on Instagram

❤️����

A post shared by HK (@haileyfkilgore) on

Jelani Alladin

Viola Davis

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram

All we say to America is be true to what you said on paper. Today is the day. Let’s do this! #vote . Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed— Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") . #LetAmericaBeAmericaAgain #LangstonHughes . I ran out of characters but y’all go look up that poem and finish reading it. It’s what we’re fighting for.

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

Jeremy Jordan

Daveed Diggs

View this post on Instagram

#likeyourlifedependsonit

A post shared by Daveed Diggs (@daveeddiggs) on

Isabelle McCalla

Phillipa Soo

Kathryn Gallagher

Ben Platt

View this post on Instagram

me & my ballot

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Derek Klena

View this post on Instagram

Let’s do this America! VOTE!! #bidenharris2020

A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on

Sierra Boggess

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Michael Urie

View this post on Instagram

We voted. #bidenharris2020

A post shared by Michael Urie (@michaelurielikesit) on

Rob McClure

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted

A post shared by Rob McClure (@mcclurerob) on

Kyle Scatliffe

Saint Aubyn

Neil Patrick Harris

Jose Llana

Javier Muñoz

Zhailon Levingston

Rashad V. Chambers

Harvey Fierstein

Todrick Hall

View this post on Instagram

VOTE DAMNIT! #BIDENHARRIS2020

A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on

Betsy Struxness

View this post on Instagram

#ivoted #vote #election2020

A post shared by Betsy Struxness (@be_strux) on

Tom Kirdahy

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.