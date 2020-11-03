The Theatre Community Shares Their 'I Voted' Selfies

Members of the theatre community are taking to social media to share not only their selfies featuring "I Voted!" stickers, but their own personal reflections about voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Me and my 1st born were 2nd in line to vote early today. It was a wonderful experience. The poll workers were fantastic and yelled out “First Time Voter!!!!” & the whole room applauded when my 1st born signed in to vote. I cried. Voting. I recommend it����#EarlyVote #VOTE pic.twitter.com/J5cfe2twBW
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 1, 2020
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson
Hailey Kilgore
Jelani Alladin
View this post on Instagram
VOTED!!! This year it was a family affair. COMMIT TO YOUR VOTING PLAN! Vote Dem all the way down the ballot! #bidenharris2020 #election2020 #electionday #democracy #family #blacklivesmatter #womensrights #lgbtqrights #soulofanation #vote #voteblue2020 #vote2020 #voting #voteforchange
Last message before tomorrow.....plain....simple....but powerful.....VOTE!!!!!
VOTE for your kids, yourself, the voiceless, your parents, family, your country, your future, your present.....VOTE!!!! God bless America ������������ pic.twitter.com/6bvPutLi4u
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
All we say to America is be true to what you said on paper. Today is the day. Let’s do this! #vote . Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed— Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") . #LetAmericaBeAmericaAgain #LangstonHughes . I ran out of characters but y’all go look up that poem and finish reading it. It’s what we’re fighting for.
View this post on Instagram
We voted!!! Drove three minutes down the road to cast our ballots at a secure drop box in NJ. It was literally the easiest thing. If you can vote early, do! And seriously, VOTE BLUE. It is the only way forward and out of this horrendous mess that has been the last 4 years of or current administration. #vote #voteblue #bidenharris2020
Daveed Diggs
Isabelle McCalla
Kathryn Gallagher
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Kyle Scatliffe
Saint Aubyn
View this post on Instagram
Singing “My living shall not be in vain.” My Parents taught me and showed me how much voting matters. If you ya haven’t, Get out there and VOTE!!! Our ancestors fought and some died for OUR voices to be heard! As we say in the caribbean Allyah dis is Last Lap make allyah moves!! #blacklivesmatter #vote2020 #standup
View this post on Instagram
Done. Voted. Appreciative of everyone who waited in a rainy line to have their voices heard, appreciative of all who worked inside with such focus, patience and resolve. If you haven’t yet voted, MAKE A PLAN. Take it seriously. Wait in line. Don’t rush. Be mindful. Be steadfast. Be proud. #vote
Javier Muñoz
I won’t pretend that my anxiety didn’t kick in having a compromised system, BUT, 100% worth it! My mail in ballot tracking registers it as still being at the post office. I made sure today that my vote gets counted!
Get out there today folks, & VOTE!
������������#CountEveryVote #Vote pic.twitter.com/BIa2AOEtdZ
— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 3, 2020
Zhailon Levingston
Rashad V. Chambers
I've had my say and claimed my place at the table. VOTE, people. pic.twitter.com/25Q7MH6rz1
— Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) November 3, 2020
Todrick Hall
Happy Birthday Terrence. I'm hoping to give you a new president for your birthday. Love will always win. #lovewins #lovetrumpshate #votehimout #terrencemcnally #COVID19 #happybirthday #foreverinmyheart pic.twitter.com/vTLM5DpbGg
— Tom Kirdahy (@tkirdahy) November 3, 2020