The Theatre Will Survive Virtual Event Benefits The Actors Fund August 31

The fundraiser includes the premiere of a new video featuring Tony winners Chuck Cooper, Judy Kaye, Faith Prince, Paulo Szot, Ben Vereen, and more.

A host of Broadway favorites—including Tony winners Chuck Cooper, Judy Kaye, Faith Prince, Paulo Szot, and Ben Vereen—lend their voices to a new video that makes its debut during The Theatre Will Survive—A Benefit for The Actors Fund August 31. The virtual 7 PM ET event also features a talkback with the video's creators and stars.

The Theatre Will Survive, with lyrics by Michael Colby, music and orchestrations by Ned Paul Ginsburg, and videography by Michael Yeshion, also features Christine Andreas, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Christina Bianco, Robert Cuccioli, Marc De la Cruz, George Dvorsky, Anita Gillette, Jason Graae, Ann Harada, Leah Hocking, Richard Jay-Alexander, Jeff Keller, Eddie Korbich, Michael McCormick, N’Kenge, Barry Pearl, Gabriella Pizzolo, Stephanie Pope, Courtney Reed, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Rosen, Jennifer Sanchez, Analise Scarpaci, Tony Sheldon, and Ryan Silverman. Viewers will be able to submit questions via the Zoom chat function following the video's debut.

“The theatre community is a remarkable source of support and hope, even at times like the current pandemic. Members of the community have banded together to celebrate the unique phoenix that is live theatre. You are invited to join in our celebration and help reinforce our love and certainty of the theatre’s future,” said co-creator Colby in an earlier statement.

Founded in 1882, The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 18, The Actors Fund has distributed more than $15 million in emergency financial assistance to over 12,000 people in the industry.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. A link to view the benefit will be sent before show time.



(Updated August 31, 2020)