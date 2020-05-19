The [title of show] Show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show Show! to Reunite Original Cast, Plus Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, More

By Andrew Gans
May 19, 2020
 
Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen will host the fundraiser for the Off-Broadway theatre.
The original [title of show] team—Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen—will host the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show! May 30 at 8 PM ET.

The evening, which will raise funds for The Campaign for Right Now, will feature special guests Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, The Lopez Family Singers (Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and their family), and more to be announced.

In the spirit of a classic variety show, the fundraiser will feature new material from the cast and creators of [title of show] and Now. Here. This. as well as performances, sketches, reflections, and special quarantine talents.

Access to the show is available with a donation of $25 or more made before May 30 at noon here. Donors will receive a registration email followed by a pre-show email with a link sent an hour before performance time to stream the show.

[title of show] premiered at the Vineyard Theatre, which is run by Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, in 2006 before transferring to Broadway.

With the initial goal of raising $100,000 by May 15, The Campaign For Right Now was established to help fund The Vineyard’s commitment to pay artist and staff salaries and health benefits during the closure due to the ongoing pandemic.

