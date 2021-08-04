The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Concept Album Due in September

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's will also perform in concert later this month in England and New York City.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear's The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical concept album will be released September 10 on all major streaming and downloading music services.

Originally written and composed by Barlow and Bear for social media, garnering over 36 million likes on TikTok, the upcoming recording features 15 songs based on the Netflix hit.

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical features music and lyrics by Barlow and Bear, with vocals by Barlow and orchestrations and vocals by Bear. The recording was mixed by Scott Smith and produced by Bear, with Joris Hoogsteder co-producing “If I Were a Man.”

Barlow and Bear will also perform at England's Bicester Village August 12–14 and at the musical theatre-inspired outdoor music festival, Elsie Fest, August 29 in New York City.

The tracklist will include “Tis The Season,” “Lady Whistledown,” “If I Were a Man,” “Penelope Featherington,” “The Ruse,” “Fool for You,” “Alone Together,” “Entertain Me,” “Friend Turned Foe,” “Burn For You,” “Worker Bee,” “Every Inch,” “Burned Me Instead,” “Balancing the Scales,” and “Ocean Away.”

