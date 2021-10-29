The View Goes Musical for Halloween

The View Goes Musical for Halloween
By Hayley Levitt
Oct 29, 2021
Life is a cabaret in The Viewsical!

Earlier this morning, The View celebrated Halloween in Broadway fashion with a movie musical themed show aptly titled The Viewsical!

Including a performance from Jeremy Jordan and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors, the Halloween show featured The View's hosts in full musical theater costume: Ana Navarro as Eva Perón from Evita, Sunny Hostin as Deena Jones from Dreamgirls, Joy Behar as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sara Haines as Satine from Moulin Rouge!, and Whoopi Goldberg as Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors.

Check out the Halloween special's Broadway-filled promo, and if you missed the live show, catch the full episode on YouTube here.

