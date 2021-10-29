The View Goes Musical for Halloween

Life is a cabaret in The Viewsical!

INTRODUCING 'THE VIEWSICAL': Grab your popcorn �� and enjoy our #Halloween feature presentation, where movie musicals are the #HotTopic on #TheView! pic.twitter.com/AYzW5fnsXg — The View (@TheView) October 29, 2021

Earlier this morning, The View celebrated Halloween in Broadway fashion with a movie musical themed show aptly titled The Viewsical!

Including a performance from Jeremy Jordan and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors, the Halloween show featured The View's hosts in full musical theater costume: Ana Navarro as Eva Perón from Evita, Sunny Hostin as Deena Jones from Dreamgirls, Joy Behar as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Sara Haines as Satine from Moulin Rouge!, and Whoopi Goldberg as Audrey II from Little Shop of Horrors.

Check out the Halloween special's Broadway-filled promo, and if you missed the live show, catch the full episode on YouTube here.

