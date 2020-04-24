The Voice's Nicole Raquel Dennis to Star in U.K. Tour of Dreamgirls

International News   The Voice's Nicole Raquel Dennis to Star in U.K. Tour of Dreamgirls
By Olivia Clement
Apr 24, 2020
 
The West End Dear Evan Hansen alum will star as Effie White in the Casey Nicholaw-helmed tour of the musical launching this fall.

On the heels of unveiling a revival of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, Sonia Friedman Productions has announced another production: the first U.K. tour of the musical Dreamgirls, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw. Nicole Raquel Dennis, a finalist on ITV's The Voice and a West End alum of Dear Evan Hansen, will play the role of Effie White.

The tour will begin September 12 at the Bristol Hippodrome, with further stops planned in Milton Keynes, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Sunderland, Hull, Nottingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Canterbury and Leeds through May 2021.

Dreamgirls will continue touring throughout 2021 with further venues to be announced. Additional casting will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Before starring in the upcoming Dreamgirls, Dennis remains in the original West End company of Dear Evan Hansen at the Nöel Coward Theatre (currently paused due to the coronavirus outbreak) in which she plays the role of Alana Beck.

Her other London stage credits include The Book of Mormon, Waitress, and the West End production of Dreamgirls. On The Voice, she was paired with Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson as a mentor, and performed the hit song from the musical, "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going."

The U.K. tour of Dreamgirls is produced by SFP, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr, Adam Blanshay Productions in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino, and Glass Half Full Productions.

